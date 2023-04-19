Lady Cardinals improving

FARMINGTON -- Dardanelle handed the Farmington girls soccer team it's seventh loss of the season and second in 4A West Conference play by a 2-0 score on Monday, April 10, at Cardinal Stadium.

The Lady Sand Lizards scored one goal in the first half and the match remained that, a one-score contest, for a lengthy amount of time. Dardanelle eventually added a second goal with about nine minutes left in the second half while shutting out the Lady Cardinals.

"The girls played their hearts out. We just ran out of gas on the field," said Farmington coach Ian Biggs, who implemented a new formation prior to another 2-0 league loss at Prairie Grove a week earlier.

While the losses are frustrating for Biggs, who's in his first season at Farmington after taking over the program coming from Star City, he believes the Lady Cardinals aren't that far away from the rest of the league, although they still have yet to win a soccer match.

"Some of the things we put in at Prairie Grove, you're starting to see on the field. Dardanelle beat Shiloh 1-0 so I know if we can compete with them, we can win in this conference," Biggs said.

The Lady Cardinals were scheduled to play Gentry on the road Tuesday, then take on Shiloh Christian at home Thursday and close out the regular season at Berryville on Monday, April 24.

FARMINGTON 2023 GIRLS SOCCER ROSTER

No.^Name^Yr.

1^Brenlee Fields^Sr.^GK

1^Katelyn Hatt^MF-D^Jr.

2^Lucy Welkley^MF-D

3^Shaina Lane^D

4^Jadyn Lichlyter^MF

5^Robbie Evans^D^Sr.

6^Raynie Smith^F-MF^Jr.

7^Ruby Reyunaga^UT

8^Emma Ortiz^MF-F

9^Alessandra Barbi^MF-D^Jr.

10^Adeline Smiley^MF^Sr.

11^Sabrina Flores^D-MF-F^Fr.

12^Anabelle Jones^D-MF^Fr.

13^Aayah Khaldi^D^Fr.

14^Arely Sanchez^D^Jr.

15^Audra Tegtmire^MF^Fr.

16^Addison Baker^D-GK^Fr.

17^Kodi McCumber^S^Sr.

18^Lauren Nay^S-MF^So.

19^Haley Clanton^D^Sr.

20^Jaedyn Young^D^So.

22^Emma Ortiz^Sr.

Carson Austin^GK

Head coach: Ian Biggs

Assistant coaches: Brian Dean, Austin Lewis