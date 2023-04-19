Lady Cardinals win extra inning thriller

FARMINGTON -- Farmington won an extra inning thriller when Morgan Uher's walk-off 2-run homer gave the Lady Cardinals a 6-5 edge over Pea Ridge in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The blast flip-flopped the score, switching the Lady Cardinals from a 5-4 deficit in the bottom of the eleventh inning when Morgan Uher homered on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. There were four ties and and four lead changes in the game.

Winning Thursday's rescheduled game enabled Farmington (13-1, 3-1 4A-1) to stay in contention for a conference title, one game behind league leader Gravette, (13-2, 5-0 4A-1), which beat Prairie Grove, 7-2, on Friday in another conference contest.

Farmington coach Jason Shirey endeavors to create a team chemistry will everybody thrives by working together to serve their mutual interests.

"Team building is always a process. One of the things we're really asking the kids to do is to buy in to playing for each other. I stole the line from Danny Hurley and the UConn men's basketball team. They talked about the 'we season' versus 'me season.' If our kids will stay together and play for each other, we can have a really, special season, and that's kind of our hope as coaches," Jason Shirey said.

Morgan Uher (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Katie Fleming (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) both hammered home runs for the Lady Cardinals, providing key hits in a tough game where every run was needed. Reese Shirey (1 for 4, RBI), the coach's daughter, helped by twice stealing bases.

Zaylee Warden (2 for 5, 2 RBIs), Emory Bowlin (2 for 3, double, RBI) and Abigail Rogers (2 for 2, 1 walk) powered the offense for Pea Ridge (12-6, 3-1). Pea Ridge had nine hits in the game.

The Lady Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Ashley Earley's groundout.

After three scoreless innings, Farmington broke the ice on Fleming's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 1-1.

Pea Ridge answered in the top of the fifth with another run to go back in front, 2-1.

Farmington proved equal to that by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, grabbing its first lead of the see-saw contest, 3-2.

The Lady Blackhawks pushed one run across in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

Pea Ridge reclaimed the lead with one run in the top of the eighth and led 4-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Farmington matched that with Reese Shirey's single driving in the tying run, marking the fourth deadlock on the scoreboard at 4-4.

Neither team scored in the ninth and tenth innings before Pea Ridge pushed one run across in the top of the eleventh inning.

In the top of the 11th, Gracie McGarrah's sacrifice bunt moved Rebekah Konkler (1 for 3, walk) to third. Ashley Early plated the runner with a sacrifice fly empowering the Lady Blackhawks to seize their fourth lead of the contest at 5-4, but they couldn't hold on.

Morgan Uher homered with one runner aboard, pushing Farmington ahead 6-5 to end the contest.

Farmington senior Kamryn Uher picked up the win. She allowed five runs on nine hits, scattered through 11 innings with two strikeouts and four walks.

Bowlin was charged with the loss for Pea Ridge despite recording nine strikeouts, and not allowing any individual to get more than one hit. She allowed five hits and four runs over 10 innings with two walks.

Amia Carr (1 for 3, RBI), Fleming, Skyler Riddle (1 for 3, double), Reese Shirey and Morgan Uher all produced hits for the Lady Cardinals.