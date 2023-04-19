Lady Wolves pour on runs

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (17-8, 10-0) postured itself one doubleheader away from running the 3A-1 Conference table with a sweep of Elkins (8-9, 4-4) in a double header on Tuesday, April 11.

The Lady Wolves piled up the runs, scoring almost at will.

"We were dominating the whole time. We didn't take any time to adjust to their pitching," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

Sophomore Brinkley Moreton knocked the ball out of Lady Wolves Park three times during the doubleheader.

"They can swing it. They're the top dog in our conference for a reason," said Elkins coach James Culpepper.

Culpepper likes the new dugouts Lincoln installed with a host of volunteers gathering for a work day earlier this season.

"The new dugouts look good. They extended them, which is beneficial," Culpepper said.

Lincoln 13, Elkins 0

Moreton pitched a no-hitter in the opener, ringing up a whopping 14 strikeouts in a five-inning game, and helped her cause by blasting a home run to ignite Lincoln's offense. She also hit a double and accounted for 2 RBIs.

"It was a good outing for her. She's just been dealing the last several games," Engel said, noting Moreton struck out 13 batters against Pea Ridge and 16 at Booneville in a pair of nonconference games. "It's the best she's thrown all year."

Lincoln built a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then exploded for eight runs in the second and added three more in the third.

Senior shortstop Ryleigh Landrum went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. First baseman Kristen Rhine went 1 for 1 and drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple, plus drew a pair of walks. Saylor Stidham was 1 for 2 and walked twice. Juliet Martinez went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.

Lincoln 20, Elkins 3

In the second game, Amber Bryant pitched a four-hitter while striking out 10 to earn the win. She issued two walks and gave up three runs.

Moreton (3 for 5) went yard twice, in addition to belting a double and finished with 4 RBIs. Landrum went 4-for-4 with a triple. Lily Riherd (2 for 4) switched to first base and smacked a double while Rhine (2 for 4) moved to catcher and contributed 3 RBIs.

Addie Pershall was 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs. Bryant (1 for 3) tripled and drove in a run.

Rhine got aboard to start the second inning. The next two batters got out before Landrum drove in a run with a single. Moreton homered to make it 5-0.

Pershall singled to drive in the next run, igniting a 12-run inning by the Lady Wolves in the third. Rhine tripled off the wall, increasing Lincoln's cushion to 7-0. A passed ball brought the eighth run across with freshman Morgan Rice batting.

Moreton parked her homer. Stidham walked as did Bryant. Riherd doubled to bring them both home as the lead swelled to 10-0. Two more runs scored off a Pershall single, and Rice again took ball that turned into a passed ball with the 13th run scoring for Lincoln.

Landrum led off the fifth with a single and Moreton doubled off the left field wall. One run scored on a passed ball with Bryant batting. She tripled to drive another as Lincoln kept the heat on with a 15-0 advantage.

Riherd placed a single past third base for an RBI. Two batters later, Rhine's double added two more runs to Lincoln's 18-run total. Stidham singled on an 0-2 pitch to drive in a run, and Landrum tripled to account for the Lady Wolves' 20th run.

Elkins erased its goose egg off the scoreboard in the fifth. Addison Couch led off with a walk and stole second. Following a strikeout, Sadie Lewis tripled to get the Lady Elks a run. Kara Springston doubled when Lincoln's center fielder fell down while trying to get a bead on the ball. That enabled Lewis to score. Elkins' third run came on Lacey Van Amburg's single, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 20-3 run-rule loss.

"We finally started getting our timing down a couple of innings too late," Culpepper said.