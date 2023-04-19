Late surge propels Farmington past Gentry

FARMINGTON -- Gentry's second inning 4-0 lead vanished during a see-saw game that saw momentum shift back and forth before Farmington rode a wave of 15 runs to win 19-9.

Farmington seized the lead with a 9-run fourth inning and scored runs in droves over the last three innings to pick up a key 4A-1 softball victory Friday led by Isabella Hulsey, who went 3-for-5 at the plate, driving in five runs with a single in the third, a single in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.

Justine Davidson went 3-for-3, driving in four runs and had a double for the Lady Cardinals.

The game was tied, 5-5, with the Lady Cardinals batting in the bottom of the fourth when Amia Carr (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) singled on a 0-1 count, driving in the go-ahead run and sparking Farmington's offensive eruption.

The Lady Cardinals steadily pulled away after that.

Junior outfielder Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, got the look she wanted by smashing an 0-1 pitch for a triple, plating a run. Reese Shirey went 3-for-4 on the day with 2 RBIs. The hit parade continued with Hulsey's single, scoring one run, before Davidson connected with a 2-2 pitch, bringing two more runs across the plate.

Gentry committed an error that resulted in a pair of runs tacked onto the Lady Cardinal spree. Sophomore Morgan Uher singled on a 2-1 count, scoring a run, and Shirey overcame an 0-2 count, to drive in another run with a single.

Farmington led 13-5 after its monster fourth inning.

Gentry tried to bounce back by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth. The Lady Pioneers rallied with singles by Faviola Lopez Najar (1-for-2, 2 RBIs), Hailie Kreger (2-for-3, double, RBI), and an error on a ball put in play by Evey Tomlinson.

Gentry cut Farmington's lead to 13-9, but gave up three runs to the Lady Cardinals each of the fifth and sixth innings as Farmington finally achieved a run-rule margin and won 19-9.

Gentry grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first on a Madison Voyles groundout that scored a run.

Kennedy Griggs earned the win for Farmington. She yielded nine runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and two walks. Kamryn Uher pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout.

Kreger took the loss for Gentry. She pitched four innings, giving up 13 runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Cindy Barger threw 1.1 innings, allowing six runs on three hits, striking out one and walking one.

Audrie Littlejohn doubled for Gentry.