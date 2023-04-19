Multiple agencies assist with theft, fleeing case

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police have arrested two people, out of four suspects, in connection with multiple charges following a car pursuit that started in Prairie Grove and ended on the University of Arkansas campus in front of the west entrance of Bud Walton Arena.

Jerome Jover, 25, of Springdale, was arrested April 15 in connection with fleeing, theft from a vehicle, theft by receiving, breaking or entering a vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and several other misdemeanors.

A 17-year-old juvenile of Springdale was arrested April 15 in connection with fleeing, breaking or entering, theft by receiving, minor in possession.

According to police narratives, Prairie Grove police was first notified about a reckless driver of a white Nissan Frontier that had sped through Farmington at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located by Prairie Grove police when it was turning from Battery Drive to go back east toward Farmington on U.S. 62. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and police pursued the vehicle into Fayetteville.

At times, the vehicle was traveling at 117 mph and was driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, according to the police report.

At the scene where the vehicle came to a stop on the UA campus, all four doors were open and police saw four suspects flee on foot. The vehicle was found to be a company vehicle owned by Rumble Pest Solutions.

Prairie Grove police officer Blake Medina pursued Jover but the suspect failed to listen to his commands to stop. Jover was apprehended when his leg was struck by a University of Arkansas police vehicle. According to the report, the UA police vehicle was following the suspect at a slow speed, and then the suspect made a sudden unexpected stop and was struck on his left leg.

Jover was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center for the injury on his leg.

The 17-year-old juvenile was located north of the vehicle by Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Fayetteville and Farmington police did an inventory of the inside of the vehicle and found a wallet in the suspect's vehicle determined to be stolen, along with several laptops, backpacks, Bluetooth speakers, clothing and other electronic devices. It also was determined that the pest control vehicle was stolen out of Springdale, the report said.

Agencies involved in the incident included Prairie Grove police, Farmington police, UA Police Department, Fayetteville police and the sheriff's office.