LINCOLN -- Lincoln's gutty performance in taking Pea Ridge to seven innings in a nonconference softball clash despite generating only one hit gives new meaning to the term, "one hit wonder."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary online, the term refers to "a performer of popular music who makes one successful recording but then no others."

Billy Ray Cyrus appears on the list for his 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

you can tell my arms go back to the farm

you can tell my feet to hit the floor

or you can tell my lips to tell my fingertips

they won't be reaching out for you no more

The Lady Blackhawks (11-5, 2-0 4A-1) swept the season nonconference softball home and away series with Lincoln (15-8, 8-0 3A-1) by hanging on for a 2-1 victory on Monday, April 10, at Pea Ridge -- just barely.

Earlier this season, the Lady Blackhawks humbled Lincoln, winning in five innings by run-rule, 10-0, back on March 14. Lincoln coach Brittany Engel used the games almost a month apart as sort of a measuring stick to evaluate the Lady Wolves' progress.

"We lost a heartbreaker at Pea Ridge. It was 0-0 until the fifth," Engel said, contrasting that to the March 14 game at Lincoln in which the Lady Wolves trailed 8-0 after the second inning and struck out 11 times against Pea Ridge ace Emory Bowlin.

you can tell your ma I moved to Arkansas

or you can tell your dog to bite my leg

or tell your brother Cliff who's fist can tell my lips

he never really liked me anyway

Bowlin proved just as tough in the second go-round, throwing a one-hitter while notching seven strikeouts and walking one in seven innings to earn the win for the Lady Blackhawks.

"It's really good for us to see her. She's a dominant pitcher. We learned a lot like not to chase the rise ball. Seeing her really helped us get ready for postseason," Engel said.

After five scoreless innings by both teams, Pea Ridge pushed a pair of runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Blackhawks were led by Callie Cooper and Zaylee Warden, who each had two hits.

Lincoln stayed in the game with sophomore fireballer Brinkley Moreton striking out 13 batters. Moreton challenged the Lady Blackhawks, and cut down drastically the number of walks she issued, which extended innings on March 14. Pea Ridge walked twice while scoring five runs in the second inning of that game, got another walk in the third, and two more in the fifth.

Lincoln was also hampered by errors and mental mistakes on March 14. Pea Ridge scored off a delayed steal with a throw from the plate going to second that prompted Engel to go out to the chalked circle.

On April 10, Moreton didn't give anybody a free pass and allowed only five hits.

The April version of the Lady Wolves didn't fool around and Lincoln nearly turned the tables when Pea Ridge committed an error that allowed third baseman Amber Bryant to get on base in the top of the seventh inning.

Kristine Rhine (1 for 3) produced a clutch hit by smacking a double that scored Bryant, slashing Pea Ridge's lead to 2-1.

"That was the only hit we had," Engel said. "Overall, I'm really proud of how we've played in April (going 7-1). We had one big win at Booneville (4-2 on April 7) and a tough loss at Pea Ridge."

Lincoln couldn't push another run across to force extra innings and lost 2-1 to the Lady Blackhawks, yet the Lady Wolves' sharpened focus speaks volumes.

Take it away, Billy Ray Cyrus.

but don't tell your opponents, your achy breaky opponents

revealing the true spirit of Lincoln

and if you tell your opponents, your achy breaky opponents

the Lady Wolves might blow up the very next inning