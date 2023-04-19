Ortiz’ hat trick leads Farmington to first win

FARMINGTON -- Emma Ortiz achieved a "hat trick" by scoring three goals, all assisted, powering Farmington (1-7, 1-3 4A West) to its first win of the season in girls soccer on Thursday at Clarksville.

"It had kind of been a build up. Early in the season we lost a few matches by several goals, but we just kept practicing, and the scores started to become more and more competitive," said Farmington coach Ian Biggs.

Biggs installed a new formation prior to a 2-0 league loss at Prairie Grove on April 3, and was confident that by tweaking things the Lady Cardinals would be in a better position to succeed.

The win he and the Lady Cardinals had been pursuing finally happened, but not without a gut-check. Biggs thought the girls ran out of gas in a 2-0 loss at home to Dardanelle on Monday, April 10, but that didn't happen at Clarksville. Farmington jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Clarksville rallied to tie the match with two unanswered goals.

Farmington stayed hungry, tracking the opportunity to get a win and Ortiz scored her third goal of the match with around 40 seconds left in the second half.

Ruby Reyunaga, Adeline Smiley and Lauren Nay each contributed a vital assist to Ortiz' "hat trick."

"Emma Ortiz played really well," Biggs said.

The Lady Cardinals played at Gentry on Tuesday, then host Shiloh Christian Thursday and conclude the regular season at Berryville on Monday, April 24.