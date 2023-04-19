Play ball…T-ball style

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Heather Diebold, coach for the green Farmington T-ball team, gives a pep talk to her players before their first game of the season on Monday, April 10, 2023. For 2023, Farmington has 12 teams and 164 kids playing t-ball. In all, Farmington has 532 boys and girls on 44 teams signed up to play recreation ball this spring and summer.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Heather Diebold, coach for the green Farmington T-ball team, gives a pep talk to her players before their first game of the season on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Heather Diebold, coach for the green Farmington T-ball team, gives a pep talk to her players before their first game of the season on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Coach Zac Snow with the pink Farmington T-ball team talks strategy with these three players, like making sure their gloves are on the ground to catch a ball. He's talking to Brock Winkle, left, Annabelle Byrd and Zada King. The 2023 T-ball season opened Monday, March 12, 2023.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Coach Zac Snow with the pink Farmington t-ball team talks strategy with these three players, like making sure their gloves are on the ground to catch a ball. He's talking to Brock Winkle, left, Annabelle Byrd and Zada King. The 2023 T-ball season opened Monday, March 12, 2023.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Ryland Reimer runs home during a T-ball game last week at Farmington Sports Complex. Most of the teams do not have specific mascot names but the red team is calling itself the "Red Dragons," according to Coach Reimer.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Ryland Reimer runs home during a T-ball game last week at Farmington Sports Complex. Most of the teams do not have specific mascot names but the red team is calling itself the "Red Dragons," according to Coach Reimer.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Ryland Reimer runs home during a T-ball game last week at Farmington Sports Complex. Most of the teams do not have specific mascot names but the red team is calling itself the "Red Dragons," according to Coach Reimer.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Coach Zac Snow with the pink Farmington T-ball team talks strategy with these three players, like making sure their gloves are on the ground to catch a ball. He's talking to Brock Winkle, left, Annabelle Byrd and Zada King. The 2023 T-ball season opened Monday, March 12, 2023.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader It took Elizabeth Dykes with the Farmington green T-ball team several tries before she was able to hit the ball into the infield. Here, she hit the tee, causing the ball to go backward. For 2023, Farmington has 12 teams and 164 kids playing t-ball. In all, Farmington hasl 532 boys and girls on 44 teams signed up to play recreation ball this spring and summer.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader It took Elizabeth Dykes with the Farmington green T-ball team several tries before she was able to hit the ball into the infield. Here, she hit the tee, causing the ball to go backward. For 2023, Farmington has 12 teams and 164 kids playing t-ball. In all, Farmington hasl 532 boys and girls on 44 teams signed up to play recreation ball this spring and summer.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader It took Elizabeth Dykes with the Farmington green T-ball team several tries before she was able to hit the ball into the infield. Here, she hit the tee, causing the ball to go backward.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Coach Zac Snow with the pink Farmington t-ball team talks strategy with these three players, like making sure their gloves are on the ground to catch a ball. He's talking to Brock Winkle, left, Annabelle Byrd and Zada King. The 2023 T-ball season opened Monday, March 12, 2023.



Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Ryland Reimer runs home during a T-ball game last week at Farmington Sports Complex. Most of the teams do not have specific mascot names but the red team is calling itself the "Red Dragons," according to Coach Reimer.

