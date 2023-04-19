Police arrest PG man in connection with rape





PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police arrested Carl Beutelschies, 84, of Prairie Grove, on April 14 in connection with felony rape, according to the preliminary police report.

The report says that a young girl was interviewed at the Children's Safety Center of Washington County on April 4, and during that interview, she disclosed incidents of sexual assault and rape by the suspect.

As part of the investigation, the suspect's wife gave officers a flash drive containing a recording dated Feb. 5, 2023, and on that recording, the suspect admits to sexual actions with the victim, according to the police report.

Beutelschies was taken to Washington County Detention Center and was released on bond.



