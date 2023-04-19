Prairie Grove shuts out Providence Academy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove pitchers Kaylee Kincaid and Chloe Hillian combined to shut out Providence Academy, 15-0, in a 3-inning nonconference softball game on Monday, March 27.

The Lady Tigers strung together hit after hit to pile up the runs.

"It was good. I wanted them to play a game before the conference started Tuesday, especially after spring break. We did what we had to do, got some at-bats, our pitchers got some work and hopefully we're up for Tuesday

"We've been playing pretty well the last few games. It's a really tough conference. We'll have to play well to compete in that thing, but we're looking forward to the challenge," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

The Lady Tigers missed three games going into spring break with the cancellation of the Farmington Invitational Tournament due to exceptionally cold weather.

"That [tournament] always helps us. I'd rather be off a week than 12 days, but the weather didn't cooperate. Everybody else is kind of in the same boat. That's the good thing," Torres said.

Torres said the seniors have done a really good job. Several have been with the program since they were freshman, Chloe Hillian, Kaylee Kincaid, Elizabeth Stoufer, Autumn Spatz, Rhiannon Umfleet and Reany White, providing leadership and showing the young girls what to do.

"The experience with the seniors showing him how the coach and the program works has really helped and most of the younger girls have adapted really well," Torres said.

Prairie Grove starts three freshmen, Kimber Hamilton, a catcher/utility player, Ivey Sparkman at shortstop and Jill Emerson at first base. Emerson has belted five home runs.

"She has five home runs for us as a freshman," Torres said. "It's exciting, we're ready for conference and see where that takes us."

A new turf infield helps the program.

"They love it, they don't have to do any maintaining other than put some sand on it when we're done [playing] so that makes it kind of nice. The [school] board, the [school] district and the community were real supportive for doing that and we were able to play some games early when it rained where if we had had the dirt field we wouldn't have been able to play. Our infield drains pretty well so that's never an issue, but if it weren't for the turf we wouldn't have been able to play. It's been good. We enjoy it," Torres said.