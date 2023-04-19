HARRISON --The image confronted every sense of baseball or softball decency, like an in-the-face line drive, rising sharply from the remnant of a crushed ball discarded and abandoned.

With the shadow of covid-19 still lurking nearby, the remnant of a crushed softball discarded and abandoned on the playing field during the 2021 4A North and 3A Region 1 tournaments held simultaneously at Harrison signifies what happened to the hopes and dreams of athletes in 2020 when all spring sports were shut down and each season canceled in Arkansas and across the nation.

Players Lament

In the summer of 2021, Farmington High School's baseball field featured teams from across the nation competing in the Chad Wolff Classic, named after an assistant baseball coach at Rogers Heritage who died suddenly after going in for what was considered a routine knee surgery in 2013.

A pair of left-handed pitchers on the Nebraska Prospects Midwest roster, Ben Weindal and Garrett White, faced the same covid situation, which ruined everybody's baseball seasons in 2020.

Weindal also played outfield and attended Millard North, traditionally among the top five largest high schools in Nebraska fielding Class A baseball teams.

Weindal described 2020 as such a bummer.

"We were still in our spring season. We had a few practices and then it got called off and we couldn't play all spring. We did get to play some summer baseball, which was fun, but it still wasn't the same as how it usually is," Weindal said.

Despite losing his 2020 high school season at Ralston, a Class B school, White got to play American Legion baseball that summer, but most colleges that came to scout talent were smaller NAIA schools, which he felt limited his exposure. He thought his chances of drawing attention improved by competing in the Chad Wolff Classic.

"You come out here, you get a lot more people," White said.

Farmington Softball

Fast forward to 2023.

"Anything For You," a 1988 ballad written and performed by Cuban-American singer/songwriter Gloria Estefan with her backing band Miami Sound Machine, fit the stolen 2020 softball season.

According to songfacts.com, the song expresses a paradox about the impossibility of letting go, mixed with the emotional upheaval of a dying relationship.

Current Farmington junior Justine Davidson was in eighth grade then, and didn't experience the impact of a high school softball season lost to covid and politics, but her senior teammates, Kamryn Uher, Skyler Riddle, and Peyton Denham, won't soon forget what it felt like to have one-fourth of their careers taken away, especially on a team expected to contend for a state championship under legendary coach Randy Osnes, who retired after the 2021 season.

It's something they can't get back.

and I'd do anything for you

in spite of it all

I've learned so much from you

you made me strong

don't you ever think that I don't love you

that for one minute I forgot you

but sometimes things don't work out right

and you just have to say goodbye

On Monday, April 10, Davidson (2 for 3, double, home run, 5 RBIs) gave something inspirational back to the upper classmen on the Lady Cardinal roster, carrying the day by driving in a whopping five runs to lead Farmington past Bentonville West, 11-5, in a nonconference softball game.

The Lady Cardinal slugger made the most of her early at-bats, bashing a grand slam in the first and a double in the third. Farmington (11-1, 2-1) scored on a fielder's choice by Isabella Hulsey and a grand slam by Davidson in the first inning, forcing the Lady Wolverines to play from behind throughout the contest.

Mallory Sills played first base and performed well.

"Lineup changes, a couple of things happened today where we had to do a few different things. That speaks to our kids' ability to fit in and do what we're asking them to do," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey. "Sills was solid over there. I think she made all the plays, a couple of tough ones, too, so as a staff we're happy with it."

Kamryn Uher (3-0) made the lead hold up for the Lady Cardinals. She threw all seven innings, scattering nine hits and allowing five runs while striking out two. Mabry Van Es took the loss for Bentonville West. She allowed 11 hits and 11 runs over five innings, striking out three and walking none.

The Lady Cardinals smacked 11 hits with Morgan Uher (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs), Kamryn Uher (2 for 3, RBI), and Riddle (2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI) leading the hit parade.

Bentonville West had nine hits in the game led by Kaitlyn Leonard (2 for 4), Olivia Thorton (2 for 4), and Stephanie Crittenden (2 for 4, double, home run, 3 RBIs).

"They were short a couple of players today, but they've played a lot of really good teams, so it's a way for us to measure ourselves against some other teams that we're going to see. They'll be in the state tournament in the 6A so it was good for our kids. I'm happy with the win," Jason Shirey said.

It's interesting that the Artificial Intelligence generated game story by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media described Davidson as an RBI machine.

Think back to another Miami Sound Machine record, "Can't Stay Away From You," and that could sum up the affinity these young ladies have for softball, even when the pain of not getting to compete in the spring of 2020 cut to the very core of their beings.

and I don't wanna be your second choice

don't wanna be just your friend

you keep telling me that you're not in love

you wanna throw it all away

but I can't stay away from you

I don't wanna let you go

and though it's killing me, that's true

there's just some things I can't control

Farmington played only three games that season, the last a 9-7 thrilling win over this same Bentonville West program on March 10, 2020.

It's nice to celebrate the return of softball every time the Lady Cardinals step on the field.