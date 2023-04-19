Restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

April 5

LAVILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: A box of eggs was being stored on top of a box of milk. The dishwasher was at 0 ppm chlorine. Queso in crock pot one was at 121 degrees and queso in crock pot two was at 128 degrees. Priority foundation violations: No prepared items in the walk-in were date-marked. Prepared carafes of salsa were on the counter with no discard time. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked. Core violations: A partially eaten sandwich on a plate was in the food prep area.The restrooms lacked handwash signs. A bucket of chicken was thawing at room temperature. Six fly paper rolls were hanging over the food prep area. A bucket of thawing chicken was being stored on the floor. Ice scoops in the soda station ice bins were laying in the ice with the handles contacting the ice. The dumpster lid was open.

ROYAL DONUTS

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Several floor tiles require replacement.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Bree's Kitchen, 472 Jim Hall Road, Prairie Grove; 11SQRL Service Station, E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; From Caterpillars To Butterflies, 802 S Mock St., Prairie Grove.

NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE