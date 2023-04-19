The view from the library stairs

LINCOLN -- Library staff at Lincoln Public Library wanted something special for the blank wall behind the circulation counter.

"It looked like the 112 drive-in screen for so long but we knew we wanted it to be spectacular. We knew we wanted something as soon as you walk up the stairs," said Dianna Payne, library director.

Payne said a new mural now on the wall is just what they envisioned and they couldn't be happier with it.

Russell Kapity of Lincoln first painted a mural on the walls in the large room used for the library's storytime and other children's activities. This was his practice run, Payne said, before he painted a more intricate mural on the high wall in the main library.

Payne said everyone talked together about what they wanted and they looked online at other libraries and places.

They found features they liked at the library at Trinity College in Ireland and Livraria Lello Porto, the famous "Harry Potter" bookstore.

Leandra Kapity, children's librarian, said they selected scenes from their research and then incorporated literary figures in the mural to appeal to both children and adults.

The literary figures in the mural include Mark Twain, Anne of Green Gables, Jane Austen, Edgar Allen Poe and Sherlock Holmes.

"We wanted it to be for everybody," Leandra Kapity said. "You will see something new everytime you come in and look at it."

Kapity painted the mural on four panels and then these panels were installed on the wall.

Payne said they are talking to Russell about murals on other blank walls in the library and she hopes those will be future projects.

Russell Kapity served with the U.S. Navy as a Naval intelligence officer from May 2010 to February 2017. He retired with the rank First Class Petty Officer. He holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration.

His mural in the children's room is based on a painting called "Early Morning Near Lock Katrine in the Trossachs, Scotland" by John Glover. His wife selected this scene for the library.