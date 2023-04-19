Two new officers join Farmington police

FARMINGTON -- With the addition of two new police officers, Farmington Police Department has grown to 20 employees.

Logan Edge, 22, and Tyler Lisko, 33, have joined the department in the past month.

Edge worked for more than three years at the Washington County Detention Center before coming to Farmington on March 21. He moved to Northwest Arkansas from California.

Lisko, who is new to law enforcement, will attend the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy to become certified as an officer. He started with Farmington on April 3.

Edge said he was interested in being in law enforcement because he wants to help people.

"I want to give police work a good name again," Edge said. "Some people see the negative side of police work and I want to be able change the community's outlook on us and show them that not all police officers are bad. We are good and we care about our community. We want to uphold the law and make sure the community is safe for our families and everyone around us."

Lisko said he moved to Fayetteville from Stuttgart about 13 years ago. He attended the University of Arkansas, working on an accounting degree with plans to hopefully use it to work for the FBI. He said an uncle with an accounting degree who worked for the FBI convinced him it would be better to switch to criminal justice because that was his focus in the first place.

"So I made the transfer over," Lisko said. "As I was taking classes, I learned that so many taking criminal justice never end up working in law enforcement so that just solidified my choice."

Chief Brian Hubbard introduced Edge and Lisko to members of Farmington City Council at their April 10 meeting.

Farmington Police Department still has one position to fill this year, according to Hubbard.