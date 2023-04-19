WCEL Obituaries for April 19, 2023

Flag - Hodson

Homer John Hodson

Homer John Hodson, age 92, died April 6, 2023 at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born February 20, 1931, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Howard and Emma Hodson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Doris Harris; three brothers. William, Richard, and Robert; and a nephew Ric.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara; nieces Deborah, Vicki, and Pamela; nephews, David, Greg, Bob, Bill and Roger and their families.

After Homer's graduation from Campbell, Missouri High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in French Morocco, North Africa, as Aerographers Mate 3rd Class. After an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Missouri where he earned a B.S. in Chemistry, and worked as Director of Product Development for Gillette and Alberto-Culver until he retired and moved to Cane Hill, Arkansas, to raise registered Black Angus cattle. Some of his other hobbies were gardening, cooking, reading, and going to concerts and theater productions. A memorial service is planned in early May.

His final resting place will be the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Linda Annette Meade

Linda Annette Meade, age 53, a resident of Decatur, Arkansas, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home in Decatur, Arkansas. She was born May 17, 1969, in Fontana, California, the daughter of Cecil and Belva A. (Willis) Meade.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Belva Meade.

Survivors include her brother, Jack Meade of Decatur, Arkansas; one sister, Lisa Price of Rose, Oklahoma; three nephews, Eli Adair of Englewood, Colorado, Robert Price and Dwayne Price both of Pryor, Oklahoma; and one niece, Pamela Price of Oolagah, Oklahoma.

Funeral service was held April 14, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

