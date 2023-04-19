What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

SPRING BOUTIQUE

The 2023 Farmington Cardinal Spring Boutique will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 in the junior high school's cafeteria on Main Street. Admission is $2. About 25 vendors are signed up to participate in the boutique. Proceeds benefit Project Graduation for the Class of 2023.

LET'S MOVE, FARMINGTON

The city of Farmington will have free line dance lessons 9 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the large pavilion off Broyles Street.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Friends of Farmington Public Library will have a book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 21, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Farmington Public Library.

BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 12-5 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at First United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive in Farmington.

DESSERT & A MOVIE

Farmington Public Library will have Dessert & a Movie, 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28. The movie "A Man Called Otto" (PG-13) will be shown.

FAYETTEVILLE

WEDINGTON SPAGHETTI DINNER

Wedington Fire Department at 13496 W. Highway 16 will have a spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6-12; under 6, free.

LINCOLN

ELECTION INFORMATION MEETING

The city of Lincoln will have an informational meeting on its upcoming May 9 special election from 5-7 pm., Tuesday, April 25, at the public library on Lincoln Square. City representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Pictured renderings of the city's proposed project to construct a new community building will be at the meeting.

PRAIRIE GROVE

STATE PARK ACTIVITIES

Bingo - PG Battlefield State Park will have Earth Day Bingo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Hindman Hall. Stop by to pick up a Bingo card and return it to the museum when you are finished with it to collect a prize.

Corn husk creatures - Join park staff for a fun, historic activity to make corn husk creatures, from 10-10:45 a.m., Saturday, April 22 at the amphitheater.

Nature collage - Meet at the school house to use items found around the park and turn them into one-of-a-kind works of art.