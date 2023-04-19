Wolves take drubbing from Elkins

LINCOLN -- Elkins (16-2, 10-0) pulled away in the sixth inning to post a sweep of Lincoln, 22-1, 10-1, in a 3A-1 Conference baseball double header on Tuesday, April 11.

In spite of the lopsided sweep Lincoln coach Shad Surber saw some positive things. After getting bombed 22-1 in game one, the Wolves came out and forced Elkins to play a full seven innings in game two, which wasn't decided until Elkins put up five runs in the sixth inning.

"Drew Moore pitched extremely well in the second game. He competed and showed he can pitch against anybody in this conference," Surber said. "You want to see competitive spirit for sure. If you wait to get to the district tournament before you show competitive spirit, that's too late."

Elkins 22, Lincoln 1

Aden Williams led the Elks with three hits, highlighted by a 3-run homer while racking up six RBIs in the first game. Williams started off with an RBI single as the Elks jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Williams homered to spark a seven-run third, and he added an RBI double in the fourth.

Lincoln junior Kaleb Roy made a sensational, hustle play tracking a high pop-up from his position at first base to make the catch and record the third out against Elkins just beyond second base in shallow left center field. His teammates backed off as Roy closed in, calling for the out, and he made a successful play with the bases loaded to prevent further damage.

Landon Haney added three hits and drove in a pair of runs, while three other batters in the Elkins' lineup each produced a pair of hits. Elkins had 15 hits altogether.

Joven Bell and Austan Cotner kept Lincoln off-balance, limiting the Wolves to just four hits while striking out nine Lincoln batters.

Jace Birkes accounted for Lincoln's lone run when he hit into a fielder's choice. Elkins recorded a force out at second but the run scored for Linoln.

Elkins 10, Lincoln 1

Bell and Kayson Drummond each chipped in two hits and two RBIs for the Elks in game two. Elkins scored four runs in the second, but couldn't shake Lincoln until scoring with five runs in the sixth.

The Wolves pushed a run across in the top of the sixth, set up by Kellar Price's leadoff double. He moved to third on a passed ball with Paxton Price batting, and scored on Moore's sacrifice fly that reduced Elkins' lead to 5-1. The Elks turned away further damage by catching a runner off base with a pickoff throw, then striking out the next batter.

The Elks scored runs on an RBI single into right center, a sacrifice fly, another RBI single, this one into left field, a passed ball and a bases loaded walk.

Lincoln reliever Paxton Price got out of the jam by inducing a pop-up foul.

Elkins' starter Dizzy Dean and reliever Caleb Hankins held Lincoln to just three hits with the Wolves striking out 12 times.