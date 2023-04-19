Manage Subscription
Womack tours Specialty Nail in Prairie Grove

by Lynn Kutter | April 19, 2023 at 1:50 p.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader U.S. Rep. Steve Womack was in Prairie Grove on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for a tour of Specialty Nail Company with Tom Willcut, president, along with Mayor David Faulk, in the background, and Womack's field representative, Jordan Hale. The nail manufacturing plant moved from Fayetteville to its Prairie Grove location in 1999. It has about 50 customers located nationally and internationally.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack dropped by Specialty Nail Company last week for a tour of the manufacturing plant that produces nails for more than 50 customers in the U.S. and internationally.

Mayor David Faulk and Womack's field representative, Jordan Hale, arranged the tour with Tom Willcutt, company president. Willcutt said he owns 50% of the company and the other 50% is owned by a nail company in Canada.

Womack said it is fascinating to him what is produced in small towns across the country. He's been in Prairie Grove multiple times but said he didn't know about the nail manufacturing plant.

"These (nails) are being made underneath our noses and I didn't know about it," he said.

Womack has been on Congress' Easter recess and will return to Washington, D.C., to consider priorities that he considers the looming debt ceiling and approving a federal budget.

Referring to Faulk, who was standing next to him, Womack, a former mayor of Rogers, said Faulk has the best job and that is being a mayor.

"You've got a really good guy in place and he's going to do great things for Prairie Grove," Womack said. "I think this is a great community."

Specialty Nail moved to Prairie Grove from Fayetteville in 1999. It is located at 424 S. Baggett St.

