100 Days brings changes, challenges: Sanders’ grade, a ‘B’

Is it hard being a governor?

I have asked some of the modern-day best. Those who have moved on to bigger,h and perhaps better, political offices over the last nearly half-century.

Some of those like David Pryor or the late Dale Bumpers will tell you and did tell me, they were more worried about "things or people under their watch, going haywire," than the day to day running of a state government of just under three million souls.

There are those like Bill Clinton and even a legislative veteran like Mike Beebe who will tell you being governor was "a great pleasure," and "an unforgettable experience," even when one of the aforementioned moved on to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for an eight-year hitch.

Even Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' father, equates his time on the second floor of the state capitol as a "truly defining time," in his political career.

The late Frank White once joked sitting in the governor's chair was "like getting nibbled to death by ducks." But few, over the last 50 years, enjoyed the chair as did this former one-term chief executive. And week after week, he met the media face-on in the governor's conference room. At times it was fun, other times rather bloody, but let the record show, Frank White never ducked the media.

So, this past week, as sort of a surprise to the Capitol corps media, and Arkansans in general, our first female chief executive held a 100-day press conference.

She outlined what went the way she promised it would go - the heralded tax cut plan, the expansion of tougher criminal laws and the funding to build more cell blocks, an entire prison, and keeping that "revolving door," or criminal justice, from spinning so fast.

She also admitted that while the Little Rock and Wynne areas were recently devastated by a spring tornado, she saw what was "best" about Arkansas, "seeing people pull together to help one another, neighbor helping neighbor."

The 100-day speech was quick, easy to understand and then, without taking any questions from the press or the audience, our governor went back to work.

Her work as far as making or remaking Arkansas an outdoor activity destination is not lost on most journalists. There is work still to be done.

The promise of the tax cut for "average" Arkansans, while it is true, will not, however, really help that "single mother" who is working two jobs to make ends meet.

The paltry $10 to $20 tax savings on payroll taxes, state income taxes and, yes, even the slightest few bills added to a working woman's pocketbook, will be hard to see, but they are there, our governor and her staff say.

While I will not disagree, the tax cut is there for the everyday wage earner, but nothing like the tax cut for those making in excess of the governor's salary or less than $200,000 a year.

In the legislative session, our governor wisely, at times, stayed out of the "fray" from books, bathrooms, transgender care and drag shows. She was letting those who can do little else have a full run at the chance to "protect the children."

But what a failure it all was. Much ado about nothing but satisfying their own phobias and political base.

I am glad our new governor was filling her time with a massive overhaul of the state's education laws, a new crime bill and cutting taxes, while a very small, but vocal, minority had its way with "social" issues.

Soon, if not very soon, our governor might see some "blowback" against the wars being waged against libraries, librarians, social media, transgender folk and rural schools come her way.

The first 100 days was a solid "B" letter grade.

Something, indeed, to be proud of but it can also be a springboard to really helping Arkansas, can make the next three years of this first term even better.

Let's hope all this new legislation will pass the court challenges and rules proposed to these laws will make things run smoothly.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.