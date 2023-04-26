Arrogant pride leads to ruin

Ok, boys and girls. How about a quiz today? It has just one question: What was the first sin?

If you answered what Adam and Eve did in the Garden of Eden, I would tell you that was a good guess.

WRONG, but a good guess.

The first sin -- rebellion -- was committed by an angelic being named Lucifer in Heaven, of all places. And the motivation for the first sin was pride. Lucifer, a created being, believed he had as much right to rule the universe as the Being who created him. In his arrogant pride, Lucifer was blind to the fact he didn't possess the intellect, the authority or the power to usurp God's sovereignty.

Is it any wonder then, that God hates arrogant pride? Pride is one of the most destructive character traits a person or group of people can possess.

Think of any conflict you have ever had with another person or group of people, and you might not be surprised to discover that somewhere in the conflict pride came into play. Think of the many wars that have occurred throughout human history, and consider that many of them happened because nations let pride dictate their actions, rather than calm negotiation or compromise. Think of the many disasters -- from the sinking of the Titanic to the destruction of a nuclear power station in Chernobyl -- caused by arrogant pride.

On my Facebook feed right now are literally hundreds of people who are "experts" in fields such as sociology and epidemiology, many of them absolutely convinced that they have all the answers to the questions that have plagued our world over the last few years. As you might have noticed, humility is in short supply with all of these "experts." To make things worse, these people assume they have the authority to lecture others, pointing out other peoples' deficiencies in intellect or insight. And what really concerns me is the thought that if these people had the power to do so, they would silence others who they find deficient in their thinking. (Or, at the very least, humiliate them into silence.)

And in each case, whether these people are claiming vast intellect, or authority or power, you will find that they are primarily motivated by pride. And so, we are currently living in a world where the level of conflict is nearly off the charts.

Now, with a nod to John Lennon, imagine a world in which everyone was motivated by humility and a sincere desire to treat everyone else with deference and respect. What would that kind of culture look like?

And which one would you rather live in?

"A man's pride will ruin him, but a person who is humble will be honored." – Proverbs 29:23 (ICB)

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a largevehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.