Arvest Bank promotes Moreton to community bank president

by Staff Reports | April 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Moreton

LINCOLN – Arvest Bank has promoted Dax Moreton to the position of community bank president for west Washington County, Arkansas.

Moreton has 22 years of industry experience, all as an Arvest associate. As community bank president, he will oversee the Arvest markets in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Elkins. Previously, he held a variety of positions in Washington County, including commercial loan manager, consumer lender, mortgage lender, commercial lender and credit analyst.

"Dax has long been the face of leadership for Arvest in our west Washington County locations, developing strong relationships with customers and associates," said Craig Shy, president of Arvest Bank in Fayetteville. "He's done an excellent job leading our efforts in those communities, and we're excited to see him build on that great work."

Moreton holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Arkansas Tech University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Print Headline: Arvest Bank promotes Moreton to community bank president

