Cards upbeat in 24 hour turnaround

FARMINGTON -- Twenty-four hours after a disappointing 8-4 nonconference loss to Clarksville in which Farmington coach Jay Harper felt his team sleepwalked through the game, he orchestrated a dramatic turnaround.

"Every game to me as a coach is important, but sometimes it's hard to get these kids up for nonconference games. They knew we had to beat Shiloh and they knew we had to play well because Shiloh is a quality opponent," Harper said. "To put that Clarksville game in the rearview mirror is a testament to them and a testament to having short memory. That's what you got to have."

Cardinal pitchers Cole Cantrell and Cameron Crisman combined to lead Farmington to a nine-inning, 10-7, win over Shiloh Christian to remain in the conference lead.

Cantrell worked seven innings, striking out five and walking three while Crisman struck out two batters over the last two innings and didn't issue any free passes.

Luke Elsik and Will Hellard drove in two runs apiece to lead the Cardinal offense. Case Enderland had an RBI. Morgan Schafer went 3 for 5 and scored three runs while Kooper Beach was 2 for 5.

Lawson DeVault and Brandon Clark each recorded a stolen base for Farmington.

The Cardinals turned key 5-4-3 double play to get out of the eighth inning.

Sophomores Austin O'Leary and Colby O'Leary, contributed two RBIs apiece for the Saints. Shiloh Christian also scored on hits by senior Graham Jones (1 RBI) and sophomore Connor Shockley (1 RBI).

Conference Jockeying

The loss in extra innings knocked the Saints (10-7, 3-2 4A-1) out of a three-way tie for first place with Farmington (7-6, 4-1 4A-1) and Gravette (9-5, 4-1 4A-1) in the league standings. One week later the issue resolved itself with Farmington winning 4-3 at Huntsville while Gravette lost 7-6 at Pea Ridge on Tuesday, April 18.

Shiloh Christian's 19-7 run-rule win at Gentry the same day didn't affect the top two spots because Gravette owned the tie-breaker with a 14-4 win over the Saints in head-to-head competition back on March 28.

Farmington nailed down its third straight 4A-1 Conference baseball championship by edging Huntsville, 4-3, on Tuesday, April 18, combined with Pea Ridge's 7-6 upset of league co-leader Gravette.

The Cardinals, 9-8 overall, finished 6-1 in league play, their only loss by the slimmest of margins, 3-2, at Prairie Grove on April 4. Since then Farmington defeated Gravette (9-6), Shiloh Christian (10-7) and Gentry (11-1) to remain in contention for a league title.

Gravette and Shiloh Christian finished with identical 5-2 league records but the Lions held the tiebreaker and claimed the No. 2 seed.