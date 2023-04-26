College couple shout out to Wolves

LINCOLN -- Lincoln alumna Weston Massey brought a message home, telling congregants at Lincoln First Assembly of God Church on Sunday to pay heed to St. Paul's teachings in Romans 12.

Massey was accompanied by Kimberly Stewart, who like him attends Arkansas Tech at Russellville and is part of the Chi Alpha Campus Ministry. Massey's already been to Alaska on a mission trip last summer and plans to go to Africa on another this year. He admits he's a picky eater and preparing himself that among native African cultures it's proper etiquette to eat everything that's set before a person on a plate.

Stewart was making her first visit to Lincoln and suitably impressed with both Massey's willingness to engage in public speaking from a church pulpit and the welcoming atmosphere.

"I love this church. It was so cool seeing Weston preach the gospel and he practiced a little bit in the car for me and it brought tears to my eyes because just seeing his obedience to the Lord, as far as it inspires me to be more obedient to the Lord, and so I'm glad to be here," Stewart said.

For his part, Massey, a 2021 Lincoln graduate, found himself stepping into a role ministering in his hometown he didn't anticipate.

"It feels good. I never thought I'd be here. I'm excited to be able to grow up in this special place, in this town. This town's really special. It's awesome to be able to be back and serve God," Massey said.

Massey played basketball and baseball during his high school days at Lincoln, and that's already opened doors for him to build relationships during his trip to Alaska in 2022.

"The kids in Alaska, they love basketball so that was a big plus for me. We hung out with the kids the most. We really didn't get much attention with the adults, but the kids they were awesome to be around. They were super playful and the only sport they really can play is basketball because it's so cold in the winter, so that's the only indoor sport that they really get to play, but it was awesome getting to play that with them," Massey said.

Massey's also discovered that his background in FFA from Lincoln helps as he walks out his daily relationship with God.

"The main thing that I did for FFA was a lot of studying, a lot of studying notes, and I think that can help a lot with studying scripture as well. The techniques that I used in school to do Food Science is some of the stuff I do to memorize scripture, write on help cards and such," Massey said.

Massey recalls the positive influence Reed Mendoza exerted while he played baseball when Mendoza served as head coach for that sport and guided the Wolves into the state tournament.

"A shout out to Reed Mendoza. He was a great coach and he pushed me to be the best athlete and the best man that I could be. He shaped the way that I am today," Massey said.

Massey educated Stewart about the uniqueness of Lincoln's small-town environment, telling her in advance there's no fast food or major chain stores in Lincoln, which she finds interesting, hailing from Conway and all its businesses.

"I love how everything is home-owned I guess. It brings a little bit of character, it forms a community within this place and so I think there's something special about Lincoln," Stewart said.

Massey wants this year's edition of the Wolves' baseball team to maximize their moments while hosting the District 3A-1 baseball tournament this week.

"Just play hard, and do it for the school, and do it to be a wolf, man. You got to feed the wolf, you know," Massey said.

When informed the Lady Wolves softball team is highly rated, 12-0 as conference champions, and going in as the No. 1 seed in pursuit of district, regional and state titles, Stewart reacts, "Ooh," and is quick to get on board, "Wow, that's amazing. Well, I'd say congratulations, just keep pushing and keep going, have endurance, and do it for the Lord also, and also for the Lady Wolves, of course," as she gives a nod to Massey.