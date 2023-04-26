Forensic audit: PG girls soccer vs. Dardanelle

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove had a goal taken away after officials initially ruled it scored amid a storm of controversial rulings as the Lady Tigers suffered a 1-0 loss to Dardanelle on Monday, April 17, at home.

Some of the "no calls" deprived Prairie Grove of prime scoring opportunities, and at times the match played out like it was being played on Dardanelle's field in terms of how it was officiated. The Lady Tigers had no "home field advantage," with the majority of rulings on the field favoring the visiting team, Dardanelle.

Officials ignored at least three blatant fouls committed by Dardanelle, including an elbow to the head of a Prairie Grove player, deep in the Lady Sand Lizards' end of the field in the first 14:17 of the match.

Handball Allegations

There was also an alleged "handball," a violation of the rules of soccer which essentially occurs when the ball makes contact with a player's hand or arm illegally, at the 24:15 mark of the first half with the score 0-0. The handball rule is intended to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage by using their hand or arm.

The linesman, who worked the Dardanelle end of the field and was involved in conjunction with the referee to wave off Prairie Grove's goal, switched places with the referee for the boys match. The officiating crew changed from the girls' match red jerseys, which are Dardanelle colors, to blue jerseys, which are Shiloh Christian colors, the third girls team in contention for a girls conference title coming into April 17, for the boys match.

As referee he called a "handball" against the Prairie Grove boys, which resulted in a penalty kick from point-blank range, 15 yards out. That was the kind of call Prairie Grove didn't get on its home field in the girls match.

Dardanelle junior Miguel Diaz-Moreno easily converted the penalty kick in the boys match, giving the Sand Lizards a 2-0 lead with 28:33 left in the first half.

In the girls match, Dardanelle sophomore midfielder Carli Vazquez scored the lone goal against an empty net when Prairie Grove goalkeeper Charli Foster came out to make a play on the ball, but couldn't come up with it. That put the Lady Sand Lizards up 1-0 with 17:45 to play in the first half.

Officials Erase Goal

The referee finally called a foul against Dardanelle for knocking Prairie Grove senior Alaina Kirik off her feet as she forayed deep into Lady Sand Lizard territory on the right wing, drawing the Dardanelle goalkeeper out of the net.

Immediately, the Sand Lizards acted out a series of theatrics, using body language in an effort to discredit the ruling.

Kirik launched her kick from what would be an area near the right hash for football with the referee and linesman looking on from Dardanelle's sideline. Dardanelle's goalkeeper leaped forward intercepting the shot in the very center of the goal, but couldn't hold onto the ball. It deflected off her hands to the north. She took a step backwards as she followed it and wound up making a 360 spin after catching the ball.

As she turned to run south, her right foot planted behind the front crossbar of the goal while her left foot was on the line.

At that juncture, Prairie Grove junior Hannah Scarrow ran into the goal, causing Dardanelle's goalkeeper to halt, and again turn back north, shielding the ball with her body. The goalkeeper once more ran south in the direction of the linesman working her sideline, again with her right foot planted behind the crossbar, and encountered another Lady Tiger, senior Ana Martinez, before she exited the net at the southern corner.

The officials signalled a goal for Prairie Grove with the clock displaying 12:28 to play in the first half, which would have tied the contest at 1-1, but changed their initial ruling after the referee and linesman working the Dardanelle sideline conferred.

Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy appealed the ruling, saying, "That ball was across the line. She was standing across the line."

The officials ignored him while Dardanelle's goalkeeper engaged Roy, saying, "I was not."

The goal was taken off the scoreboard and 46 seconds ran off the clock before play resumed with Dardanelle's goalkeeper kicking the ball away at the 11:42 mark.

Coach Appeals In Vain

With 10:10 remaining in the first half, another goal kick occurred with Dardanelle booting the ball away from the goal it defended.

Prairie Grove junior Emma Henry got wiped out by a Lady Sand Lizard defender with 9:37 on the clock, but no foul was called.

Prairie Grove fans voiced their frustration over the lack of "handball" rules enforcement with 8:30 showing on the clock in the first half, saying, "Girls, you're going to have to beat the refs, too. All those hands should be called, too. All of them."

With the clock showing 6:24 before halftime, Roy addressed the referee in a very, respectful tone from the sideline, protesting what he viewed as an unfair advantage gained by the Lady Sand Lizards on defense.

"That was a handball, sir," Roy said.

The referee dismissed his complaint by yelling, "That's your last warning," and the one-sided rulings or lack of rulings piled up.

Scarrow got knocked over near Dardanelle's goal during a Lady Tiger attack. Instead of penalizing Dardanelle, the referee awarded the Lady Sand Lizards a goal kick, allowing them a free kick to boot the ball downfield away from their goal.

Kirik got a shot, but it was wide to the left with 2:12 left in the first half, which ended in a cloud of controversy with Dardanelle leading 1-0.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Prairie Grove bench players gave voice to their frustrations as they again watched Scarrow get man-handled around Dardanelle's goal, "No. 12 is pushing her all over the place."

At the 28:08 mark of the second half, Dardanelle's goalkeeper made a save, but 19 seconds later Henry got off a 40-yard shot that went high with more contact occurring between the Lady Sand Lizards on defense and Prairie Grove's attacking forwards on the play.

"That's a foul," Roy said.

The officials ignored him as they had done all match.

In the next 1:03 the Lady Sand Lizard goalkeeper made two more saves.

Inconsequential Penalties

With 26:10 to play in the match, the referee awarded Prairie Grove a long penalty kick near mid-field, prompting Lady Tiger fans to express their exasperation, "What was that? That wasn't worth calling, that was a waste of time."

Henry's penalty kick veered left with 22:22 showing on the clock. Unfortunately, Prairie Grove was not holding a full house, and 24 seconds later Dardanelle's goalkeeper made another save.

A save by Foster keeping the goal for the Lady Tigers was followed by a penalty kick awarded to Dardanelle from near mid-field. Like the Lady Tigers' long-distance free kick at the other end, it, too, proved inconsequential.

Dardanelle got a shot on goal just inside the 14-and-a-half-minute mark and Prairie Grove twice had shots from the left wing blocked.

With 12 minutes to go, Prairie Grove was awarded another penalty kick from mid-field. Kirk got a penalty kick from slightly closer range barely a minute later, but neither was close enough to be effective.

As the match went into its last 10 minutes, Prairie Grove played with a sense of urgency, keeping the heat on.

Dardanelle's goalkeeper recorded a save, shutting down a corner kick opportunity for the Lady Tigers. She then stopped a shot from the right wing that went left of the goal, and yet another controversial ruling labeled the Lady Tigers offsides while operating deep in the left corner at Dardanelle's end of the field.

With about 20 seconds left, Kirik's shot from the left wing just missed, going out-of-bounds to the right and Dardanelle held on for its controversial 1-0 win that will likely decide the 4A West Conference regular season championship in its favor.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.