LINCOLN -- Lincoln posted its second straight undefeated 3A-1 Conference championship in softball with a doubleheader sweep, 24-0 and 15-0, of Bergman at the Harrison Parks & Recreation Complex on April 18.

The Lady Wolves improved their record to 20-8 overall and 12-0 in the 3A-1 by leveraging overwhelming pitching with two different hurlers combining for a pair of no-hitters, along with smashing five in-the-park home runs against Bergman (1-9, 0-8) to conclude the 3A-1 Conference schedule in triumph.

"We just hit a lot of balls into the left center gap where the field was pretty deep, so when we hit it there, the girls just made it all the way around," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

Lincoln 24, Bergman 0

Sophomore sensation Brinkley Moreton made her audition, not as a super model, but as a model of efficiency, throwing just 31 pitches to get through three innings to lead the Lady Wolves to a 24-0 crushing of Bergman in game one.

Moreton pitched a perfect game in the outing. She struck out eight of the nine hitters she faced in the no-hitter with no walks. Lincoln backed her up with no errors.

"There were not many foul balls hit. There was only one ball put into play the entire game and it was late in the game," Engel said.

Senior shortstop Ryleigh Landrum and first baseman Kristen Rhine took it upon themselves to match Moreton's pitching prowess as models of efficiency in the batter's box. Leadoff hitter Landrum went 3 for 3, belting two doubles and driving in a run, while Rhine was also 3 for 3, twice cranking out triples and three RBIs. Outfielder Hannah Remington (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) hit an in-the-park home run for the Lady Wolves.

Rhine came away wishing she would have got it over the fence.

"My first one I hit off kind of down close to the first base line. She's kind of a tee off pitcher. The second one was just an easy walk, but my third and fourth I hit it off the wall both times. That just got a little aggravating. The fifth one was just a stand-up triple so that was easy," Rhine said.

A really good day at the plate built up her confidence going into the district tournament.

"A lot more than it had been all year. We're getting there," Rhine said.

Moreton was 2 for 3 and drove in a run to help her cause. Juliet Martinez went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Saylor Stidham went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while Lily Riherd was 1 for 2 with one run driven in.

Paige Beeks, Layni Birkes, Jade Newton, Zella Pomeroy and Sophia Rothrock each went 1 for 1 with Rothrock driving in two runs.

"It was pretty awesome that all 19 girls got to play in that game and all of them were able to make contact, and a lot of them got hits. They were able to show what they can do," Engel said.

Lincoln 15, Bergman 0

In game two, junior Amber Bryant completed the Lady Wolves' second no-hitter of the day with five strikeouts against one walk in a three inning contest.

Offensively, the Lady Wolves blasted a quartet of in-the-park home runs with Rhine (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs), Moreton (1 for 1, RBI), Addie Pershall (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs) and Riherd (2 for 2, double, 3 RBIs) swinging for the bleachers and connecting well enough to blaze a path around the bases before the Panthers' outfield could relay the ball to the plate.

Bryant helped her cause by going 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and driving in two runs.