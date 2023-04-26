Moreton redefines ‘double dealing’ with 500 Ks

HUNTSVILLE -- Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton practically redefined the term "double-dealing" by going over 500 career strikeouts with 17 batters fanned in Thursday's 7-0 nonconference softball win at Huntsville.

This is simply the latest in a string of outstanding performances by Moreton, who reached the milestone in less than two full seasons of high school softball, and she hasn't pitched every game, splitting those duties with capable junior Amber Bryant when the Lady Wolves play doubleheaders.

"We are blessed to have two good pitchers, both of which dominate our conference," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

The Lady Wolves (21-8, 12-0 3A-1) got hits by Addie Pershall, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and first baseman Kristen Rhine, knocking out a double that drove in a pair of runs. Ryleigh Landrum was 1 for 4 with a double and Saylor Stidham was 1 for 4 with an RBI, but the star of the show was Moreton.

"She's been absolutely dealing. If you think about it, we played Pea Ridge on April 10 and by April 20, she had 52 strikeouts in four games," Engel said. "Most of our games haven't gone seven innings. In two seven inning games she's had 13 and 17 strikeouts, which is pretty solid."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary online, "double-dealing" means dishonest behavior and actions intended to deceive.

Used in a sentence as another example, the term becomes even more harsh, "The federal government's reputation has been destroyed through corruption, cheating and double-dealing."

But Moreton isn't doing any of those things.

She's playing softball, excelling both in the chalked circle as a fireball hurler and in the batter's box as a threat to hit a homer or drive in a run virtually every time she comes up.

The sophomore dealt the Lady Eagles (6-16, 1-5 4A-1) a double dose of challenges by pitching a shutout in which she yielded just three hits while striking out 17, then jump-started Lincoln's offense by bashing a trio of doubles and driving in a run in 3 for 3 batting performance.

That's "double dealing" in a legal and positive manner.

Once Moreton gets "strike two" on a batter, she's not going to back off nor hide her intention of getting the next out as Lincoln took on yet another former conference opponent from the Lady Wolves' days in the 4A-1, upstaging Huntsville, 7-0, in a nonconference softball game as Lincoln celebrated senior night on Thursday.

"I might be a little biased, but, yeah, we have two of the best pitchers in the state," said catcher Lily Riherd.

Lincoln honored its trio of seniors, shortstop Landrum, Riherd and second baseman Stidham.

Engel praised each player as a dedicated part of the Lady Wolves softball program for multiple seasons, and thanked them for their devotion and hard work, adding the coaches are going to miss each player.

Landrum's played all four seasons of high school softball at Lincoln.

"Ryleigh has always been someone that we can count on and is a really hard worker. Even though she is a senior, she never let that stop her from helping with jobs, from unloading the equipment to helping scrub laundry after every game this season. Hard work like hers is a big reason for our success as a program," Engel said.

Riherd transferred from Prairie Grove after her freshman season when former coach Beau Collins let her know she would likely see more playing time at her position of catcher at Lincoln.

"She has been someone that we could always count on to show up and get the job done. Her leadership behind the plate has really helped our program become as successful as we are today," Engel said.

Stidham is another home grown athlete, who played four seasons as a Lady Wolf.

"Saylor has been a constant for our program, who will always show up and work hard. Saylor has always been the kid to ask for extra reps and continues to work even though she's a starter," Engel said.

As conference champions, the Lady Wolves enjoy a bye into the 3A-1 District tournament semifinals, and an automatic berth in the 3A Region 1 Tournament next week, scheduled for May 4-6 at the Harrison Parks & Recreation Complex.

Riherd makes no bones about what the team goal is going into the district tournament, "To win it, absolutely, senior year, we are going out with a bang."