PG market opens

Randall Adams with Solway Coffee Roasters is a new vendor at Prairie Grove Farmers Market this year. They will be in Prairie Grove once each month and rotate with Winslow, Farmington and Springdale markets on the other Saturdays.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Arlan Boll and his band, Dead Horse Mountain Band of Fayetteville, perform at the first Prairie Grove Farmers Market of the season on Saturday. Other band members are Bob Wasiluk, Anissa Anawaty and Frank Connors, Jr. The market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays off Buchanan Street near Mock Park.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Pamela Knight and Pam Lovett are offering starter vegetable plants at the Prairie Grove Farmers Market. This is their first time to participate in the market.

