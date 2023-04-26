PG School Board considers new salary increases

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board gave the OK last week for a draft 2023-24 salary schedule that now will be considered by the district's Personnel Policies Committee for certified employees.

The proposed salary schedule adheres to the LEARNS Act, the new comprehensive education law approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Sarah Sanders, said Pete Joenks, interim superintendent.

Joenks said certified staff making under $48,000 during the current school year would be increased to a $50,000 salary for the 2023-24 school year. Certified staff making $48,000 or more would receive a $2,000 raise.

The total cost for the raises, including benefits and stipends, would be $788,280, according to Joenks. The state would provide $677,176 of this amount and the district would be responsible for the balance.

The district's PPC can accept the proposal or suggest changes to it and this will be presented to the board at its May 16 meeting. If changes are proposed, the board has the option to keep the original, accept the changes or table the proposal and send it back to the committee, according to district policy.

Joenks said he would propose a salary schedule for classified employees at the May meeting and this draft will then be considered by the PPC for classified employees.

During the first part of the board's April 12 meeting, board members heard about student celebrations. These celebrations included 13 students placing at the regional National History Day competition and advancing to the state competition on April 22 and members of the junior high Quiz Bowl finishing fourth in the state tournament.

Other students were recognized for their awards at a math contest sponsored by the American Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Prairie Grove participants finished in the top 25 out of all Northwest Arkansas schools. Caleb Duncan advanced to the state math competition.

In other action, the board approved a recommendation from Ray Ruland, technology director, to purchase a new disk array from Heartland Business Systems for $51,732. Ruland said the district's current arrays are eight and five years old and basically at the end of their life expectancy. The bid includes the array and professional services. The school can pay one-half of the cost now and the balance after July 1.

Under the consent agenda, which includes personnel actions, the board approved hiring Courtney Erickson as middle school assistant principal. She is coming from Springdale School District.

Other personnel actions included resignations from teachers Tatum Berry, Ralanda Mongold, Paula Mooty (retiring), Aubrey Crain; counselor Chad Johnson; principal Shayne Taylor (he has been on leave of absence since Dec. 2, 2022); and William Dixon, director of maintenance and transportation.

The board also approved hiring Audrey Arnette, Zoe Stokes and Ariel Gonzalez as teachers and Shannon Rutherford as middle school counselor.

It approved the transfer of five students to Farmington and one student to Lincoln.

The board also voted to expel a student for the remainder of the school year. No parents or the student attended the board meeting for this action.