Restaurant Inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

April 13

Damons BBQ and Biergarten

60 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: The dish machine had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine. Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips, but no chlorine test strips. Core violations: Boxes of single-service items were being stored on the floor. The bottom shelf of one rack in the walk-in cooler is broken and allowing packaged food to rest on the floor. The posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Starbucks

297 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Posted permit expired May 31,2022.