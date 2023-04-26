Running through a brick wall

FARMINGTON -- It's been said that Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper could get his players to run through a brick wall for him -- and they just did in winning a conference championship.

"This is the first time that Farmington baseball has gone back-to-back-to-back conference championships," Harper said, noting the historic precedent set by the program. "It's a testament to the kids' work ethic and their willingness to do what it takes to get the job done."

After winning regular season 4A-1 titles in 2021 and 2022 the core of those teams graduated.

Last year's team blended veteran players who experienced a lot of different scenarios after winning the 4A North Regional and advancing to the state semifinals in 2021. Ninety percent of that squad returned last season along with three of four pitchers, a luxury Harper didn't have on this year's roster.

In fact the Cardinals graduated almost an entire lineup, eight players in all with names that read like an All-Star roster, Kyson Bridges, Chase Brown, Caden Elsik, Deklen Gardenhire, Myles Harvey, Trey Hill, Weston Sills and Michael White.

Filling all those positions would pose a challenge to any coaching staff.

Fortunately for Harper, Farmington surrounded him with competent coaches, headed up by long-time assistant Clint Scrivner, plus ninth grade coach Jarrod Mattingly and volunteer assistant Greg Pair.

"Having three guys who work with our kids all the time is paying dividends," Harper said.

The feat of winning a third straight conference title, despite major lineup changes isn't lost on Harper.

"For us to win it after losing 85 percent of our offensive production and our three best pitchers is quite an achievement," Harper said. "A lot of people said we couldn't do it three years in a row. These kids just believed they could do it. Some of these games could have gone either way."

Harper noted the Cardinals' one league loss, 3-2, to Prairie Grove could have gone the other way as could have a nine inning, 10-7, win over Shiloh Christian or a 4-3 victory over Huntsville to wrap up the title.

Junior Cole Cantrell returned as a quality pitcher. Harper also endeavored to develop Morgan Schader as a pitcher in 2022 during his freshman year.

The 2023 conference champions may owe a lot of their success to what Harper described as "a great senior class" in 2022, he praised for "a tremendous job of mentoring these young guys and getting them ready to play in the next couple years."

The future is now for seniors Lawson DeVault playing center field, Case Enderland at third base, Owen O'Bryan playing a mix of first base and catcher, and outfielder Will Hellard.

Enderland played third base last year, drawing praise from Harper as "a really good player," and had a grand slam home run this season. DeVault played an integral role on all three conference championship teams while patrolling center field, and Hellard saw spot duty in right field last season.

"They have led this team, and done a good job of leading us," Harper said.

A core group of sophomores bolstered the 2023 squad.

"Our sophomore class has really stepped up," Harper said.

Kooper Beach possesses the skills to excel at catcher, but he's needed at shortstop and Harper appreciates the way Beach has adapted to the role.

"Kooper Beach has done a tremendous job. He's unselfish and has embraced the shortstop position," Harper said.

Luke Elsik broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, playing second base in 2022, and again fills the spot.

"He's an outstanding defender and probably the fastest kid we have on the field," Harper said.

Klayton Clark moved into the first base position in the last month and has come on.

"He hit a home run against Huntsville [in the game that decided the league championship], and is a good defender," Harper said.

Morgan Schader's generated an impact at right field.

"His bat's getting hot. He's helped us a lot," Harper said.

Designated hitter Zane Schmitt is versatile, enabling Harper to plug him into various spots as a utility player.

"We wanted to win the conference to get a bye into the semifinals and a berth in the regional tournament. Next week, we'll try to win a game to get to state," Harper said.