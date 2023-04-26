Taxing day for Huntsville at hands of Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Getting three extra days to file their taxes wasn't much consolation for Huntsville, which was taken to task with Farmington pushing 18 runs across the plate.

Farmington (16-1, 5-1 4A-1) clinched the second seed for the District 4A-1 softball tournament plus a regional berth in tournaments to be played at Gravette with an 18-2 road win at Huntsville on Tuesday, April 18.

Sophomore Morgan Uher went 4 for 4, doubled, drove in three runs and scored four times to open the door when Farmington placed runners on base ahead of her.

Morgan Uher singled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and in the fifth.

Farmington wasted no time manufacturing runs with four in the first inning of the regular season conference finale. Katie Fleming (2 for 4, 3 RBIs) singled in the first to begin Farmington's 16 RBI attack.

Huntsville answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning but was shut out the rest of the way. The Lady Eagles didn't help themselves by committing five errors and Farmington capitalized upon seven stolen bases with leadoff hitter Reese Shirey (3 for 5, double, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored), Morgan Uher and Fleming each stealing two bases while Kyleigh Cook had one.

The Lady Cardinals scored eight runs in the fifth inning with Hulsey, Reese Shirey, Emmalee Farmer (1 for 1, double), Justine Davidson (1 for 3, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Morgan Uher and Kamryn Uher (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored) each driving in runs.

Kennedy Griggs (9-1) picked up the victory for Farmington. She threw five innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Kennedy Smith took the loss for Huntsville. Farmington battered her for 20 hits and 18 runs over five innings. Smith struck out two and walked one. Smith (1 for 2, home run, 2 RBIs) accounted for the Lady Eagles' only runs of the game by homering in the first inning.

Chloie Thomas saw action and produced two hits for the Lady Cardinals in as many at-bats. She scored twice.

Farmington didn't commit any errors, while Huntsville endured five.