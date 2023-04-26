To market we go

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Lisa Teegarden with My Mojo Skincare Products visits with Michael and Renee Smith of Cane Hill during Prairie Grove Farmers Market on Saturday. Teegarden is a regular vendor at the Prairie Grove market. She makes all her skincare products at her home in Prairie Grove. See more photos from the market on page 3A.

