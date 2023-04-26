Traveling bookstore to stop at Lincoln Square

LINCOLN -- Have van, will travel...with lots of books.

That's how retired teacher Rita Collins of Montana spends some of her time, out on the road with her Saint Rita's Amazing Traveling Bookstore.

She is bringing her van converted into a cozy used bookstore to Lincoln Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 27.

In a recent interview, Collins said she started her traveling bookstore about nine years after she retired from teaching. In all, she taught 25 years, which included teaching special education, teaching people with special needs on the university level and teaching in Romania and the Czech Republic.

"I wanted to open a bookstore but when I ran the numbers, I found it wasn't going to work," Collins said.

She brainstormed and came up with the idea of using a van, so "I bought a used van, fixed it up and people donated books," she said.

Her first summer she stayed in Montana and her endeavor went well. She said she met someone in New York and that person suggested she bring her bookstore to Brooklyn so the next year she started setting up in different places.

Twice a year she goes on longer trips but she spends her summers in Montana.

For this trip, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln invited her to set up on campus so she began working on a schedule around that stop. Collins said she only drives about five to six hours each day and then sets up her bookstore.

She will spend five days in Arkansas, one day in Lincoln, two days in Eureka Springs and then on to Little Rock before going to Olive Branch, Miss. She will be gone about a month and then will head back to Montana for the summer.

A customer stepping up into the van will feel like they are in a small bookstore, Collins said. She also sets up a table outside to expand her space to offer additional books. She has a wide range of books, including fiction, biographies, spirituality, travel, cookbooks and children's books.

"I don't have all categories but there is a wide spectrum," she added.

A friend from the Czech Republic will accompany her on this trip and Collins said she is excited for her friend to experience this part of the United States.