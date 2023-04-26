Ups and downs for Lincoln boys soccer

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys soccer team experienced ups and downs over the month of April, winning four matches and losing two.

Lincoln halted a two match losing streak, beginning the month with a 4-1 victory over Eureka Springs at home on the turf at Wolfpack Stadium. Kale Jones scored two goals while J.R. Hall and Juan Martinez each chipped in a goal.

The Wolves followed that up with another solid win, beating Bergman, 7-2, on the road on April 6. Caleb Karnes lit up the Panthers by scoring four goals, recording a "hat trick" plus one. Hall added a pair of goals and Francisco Soto scored one goal.

On April 11, Lincoln defeated Life Way Christian, 3-0, in an away match with Jones scoring two goals and Peyton Grisham adding one.

Green Forest came to town on April 14 and beat the Wolves 5-1. Lincoln suffered a disappointing, 1-0, loss to Decatur on the road April 18.

The Wolves rebounded nicely behind three goals by Jones in Friday's 3-1 victory at Wolfpack Stadium over Haas Hall Academy, avenging an 0-3 loss on March 29.

Lincoln hosted Thaden Monday, then goes to Eureka Springs Thursday and finishes out the regular season at home against Bergman on May 1.