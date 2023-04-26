WCEL Obituaries for April 26, 2023

Photos - Farthing, Munyon, Roberts, Replogle, Bates

flags - Munyon, Roberts, Hodson

Kenneth Wesley Bates

Kenneth Wesley Bates, age 75, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 7, 1947, in Cloverdale, Alabama, the son of John Albert and Effie (Smith) Bates.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and sisters, Maynard Bates, Donald Bates, William Bates, Jeff Bates, and Christine Elizabeth Neuendorf.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Saundra Bates; three daughters, Geneva Ann Haven, Regina Reaves, and Renee Bates; two step children, Michael Fields and Shana Fields; five brothers and sisters, Margaret Fancher, Mildred Peel, Carolyn Boone, Ronald Bates and Glenn Bates; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at New Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of God in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Campbell Cemetery in West Fork, Arkansas. There will be no graveside services held.

Larry Dean Farthing

Larry Dean Farthing, minister of the Village Christian Church of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, for sixteen years, passed away quietly, Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Larry was born January 29, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Don and Nevah Farthing. He gave his life to Christ at the age of twelve. Not long after, he answered the call to become a minister. Upon graduation from high school in 1961, he attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo., earning a Bachelor of Sacred Literature in 1965. He began preaching at area churches around Joplin in 1962 and continued to preach the Gospel of Christ nearly every Sunday for 61 years.

It was while studying for ministry that he met and married his wife, Kaylene Sue Reed, on June 12, 1964. Together, they served churches in Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including planting two churches in the Austin, Texas, area. They also raised three children, Tracy, Jason and Marcia. Larry enjoyed classic cars, playing softball and golf, and watching a good football game on TV. However, his greatest joy was his family, his service for Christ and the Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Nevah, and a grandson, Aaron.

He is survived by Kaylene, his wife of 58 years, two sons, Tracy and Jason, and a daughter, Marcia, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild, and by his brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Jan, and his sister, Hyla.

"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21

Funeral service was held April 20, 2023, at Cox Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Christian Church in Hot Springs Village, AR, or to Ozark Christian College in Joplin, MO.

Homer John Hodson

A memorial service for Homer John Hodson, age 92, who died April 6, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cane Hill Presbyterian Church..

Hodson was born February 20, 1931, in East St. Louis, Illinois to Howard and Emma Hodson.

His final resting place will be the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Robert 'Bob' Joe Munyon

Robert "Bob" Joe Munyon, age 75, a resident of Evansville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 15, 1947, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Clarence and Veta (Biggerstaff) Munyon.

Bob attended the Evansville Community Church. He served in the Arkansas Army National Guard Service Battery, 2-142 FA.

He was preceded in death by wife, Patsy Carol Munyon; his son, Douglas Allen Munyon; and one brother, James "Jim" Munyon.

Survivors include his daughter, Joey Cox and her husband Kevin of Evansville, Arkansas; one brother, John Munyon and his wife Linda of Morrow, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Lee Munyon of Lincoln, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Brandy Herring, Abby Snavely and Brett Cox; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Ezekial and Malachi Herring; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held April 20, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons or the Evansville Fire Department.

Walt Ernest Reed

Walt Ernest Reed, age 85, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born March 26, 1938, in Jetmore, Kansas, the son of Morris and Elmerta (Yeager) Reed.

Walt was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Lincoln Riding Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joe Reed; one sister, Betty Nilhas; two brothers-in-law, Ray Nilhas and Charlie Price.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Shumate; one daughter, Jenny Reed of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Ryan Thomas of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Katelynn Thomas of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one sister, Alice Price of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Judy Reed of Corpus Christi, Texas; two nieces, Beverly Burney and Brenda Pogue; four nephews, Danny, Mark and Mike Reed, and Joe Young; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held April 24, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home 325 E Longview Drive, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703.

Lowell Dean Replogle

Lowell Dean Replogle, age 95, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born February 14, 1928, in Jet, Oklahoma, the son of Wiley and Viola (Masters) Replogle.

Lowell worked for many years at the Physical Plant at U Of A in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as well as farming in Arkansas and Oklahoma for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Hodge) Replogle, his parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

Lowell is survived by his three children, Joyce Daniel of Prairie Grove, Connie Weber and her husband Jean Dubois of Jaspar, Georgia, and Boyd Replogle and his wife Debbie of Lincoln; two sisters, JoAnn Dungan and Cleo McCollough of Enid, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Heather Keenen and husband Grant of Lincoln, Brittany Smith and her husband Steven also of Lincoln, and Matthew Weber and his wife Samantha of Greer, South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Bella Cate Keenen and River Dean Smith, both of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held April 21, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel. Burial was in the Westville Cemetery in Westville, Oklahoma.

The family of Lowell wishes to thank all of the staff at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Donations in lieu of flowers for those who wish, may be sent to the Westville Cemetery, P.O Box 146 Westville Oklahoma, 74965.

Billy Don Roberts

Billy Don Roberts, age 76, a resident of Searcy, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born July 12, 1946, in Okemah, Oklahoma, the son of James C. and Marie G. (McCurdy) Roberts.

Billy Don graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964 and from Arkansas Tech in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. He retired from the State of Arkansas Department of Health and Human Services after 34 years. He served in the United States Army National Guard, was a member of the American Legion and helped coach American Legion baseball. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Razorbacks, and loved fishing. He was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clark Dale Tucker.

Survivors are three brothers, Dwayne Rutland and his wife Susan of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Curt Roberts and his wife Donnette of Lincoln, Arkansas, Preston Roberts and his wife Darla of Summers, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Barbara Tucker of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held April 24, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Lincoln Cemetery.

