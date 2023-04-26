What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Drive to Feed Farmington

Farmington United Methodist Church will host its first car show, Drive to Feed Farmington, from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the church on Southwinds Drive. Cost is $25 entry fee and will include food trucks, touch a truck, dunking booth, raffles and live entertainment for the FUMC Children's Choir. Admission is one canned good or $5. Proceeds will benefit the church's community food pantry.

DESSERT & A MOVIE

Farmington Public Library will have Dessert & a Movie, 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28. The movie "A Man Called Otto" (PG-13) will be shown.