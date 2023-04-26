Wolves bow to Yellowjackets in border rivalry baseball

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (8-9, 7-5 3A-1) finished out the regular season by entertaining border rival, Westville, Okla., and dropped a nonconference 10-8 loss to the Yellowjackets on Friday.

Both coaches inserted reserves to get them a feel for live action with the postseason looming in both states.

Jadon White made his first start of the season for Westville. He left with the score tied and was not involved in the decision.

"He's come in and pitched an inning or two here or there, but we're about to get into district and we're going to need that fourth pitcher in district. He did a good job. We didn't back him up very well in the middle innings," said Westville coach Aaron Clark.

Lincoln coach Shad Surber thought the Wolves had momentum if they could have forced extra innings.

"I really feel like if we had played a nine inning game, we would have won that one," Surber said.

The game was tied 6-6 after six innings of play, but the Yellowjackets scored four runs in the top of the seventh, aided by an intentional walk when Surber opted to load the bases after the first two batters got aboard. Jadon White was hit by a pitch and Cash Jacob doubled into right center.

Lincoln's ploy went awry when one run scored on a wild pitch, followed by a bunt single by Westville's Matthew Tidwell that again loaded the bases.

Uriah Sanchez chopped at a 1-1 pitch. The ball died well short of first, and was misplayed allowing another run to score as Sanchez safely reached base with the Yellowjackets tacking on an insurance run for a two-run lead of 8-6.

With the bases still loaded and no outs, Lincoln made a play. Britton Jacob hit a grounder to third and the Wolves got a force-out at the plate.

Next in a confrontation between players wearing opposite jersey No. 7, Lincoln pitcher Trace Wallace got Yellowjacket Dillon Vogel to pop up to second for another out, however a throwing error allowed two Westville runs to score as Matthew Cox got aboard.

The Yellowjackets led 10-6, and Wallace induced a groundout to second base to end the inning.

Down four runs and down to its last at-bat, Lincoln attempted to rally with Kellar Price leading off with a bunt single.

That was negated when Tidwell got Paxton Price to hit into a double play. His line drive was gloved by the Yellowjacket shortstop Britton Jacob and Kellar Price was thrown out before he could dive back to first.

"That was a big defensive play on that double play there in the seventh. The first kid gets on. That was a nice bunt, then a line drive to short and we doubled them up," Clark said. "He's also on of our top pitchers. He couldn't pitch today and was unavailable because he threw 89 pitches in a game earlier in the week, but he made a good play there to bail us out."

Drew Moore kept the Wolves' alive by smashing a triple into right field. Gauge Davis drove him in with an RBI single on an 0-1 pitch. Kayden Job blasted a stand-up double into left field, driving in a run to pull Lincoln within 10-8.

Clark came out to the mound to reassure Tidwell, and although Jace Birkes singled to put a potential tying run on base with Job moving to third, Tidwell got Traegan Pathkiller to fly out to left, ending the contest with the Yellowjackets hanging on for the 10-8 win.

"It was a good win. I'm glad we were able to get the game in. Good kids, good team at Lincoln, I know they finished third in their league and they'll have a chance to go on," Clark said.

Westville led 3-2 after two innings, and pushed a run across when Cash Jacob got beaned with the bases loaded.

Lincoln hit batters with four straight pitches, but only the last wild pitch belonged to Wallace, who came on in relief facing a bases loaded situation with no outs.

He got the Wolves out of the jam by striking out the next two Yellowjackets, then inducing a grounder to second base for the force-out.

Westville led 4-2 but left three runners stranded in the top of the third.

Lincoln got one run back in its half of the inning. Paxton Price reached a full count, then took ball-four. He advanced to second on a balk and stole third, scoring when Moore reached on an error, making the score 4-3 in favor of Westville.

The Wolves pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fourth to knot the score at 6-all.

A hustling Job scored an extra-base hit by diving into second as he led off. Birkes' sacrifice bunt moved him to third and he scored when Pathkiller reached on an error to make it 6-4. Wallace laced an RBI single into left field, cutting the Yellowjacket lead to 6-5. Lincoln manufactured a sixth run on a double steal that resulted in interference being called against Westville.

Lincoln hosts the District 3A-1 baseball tournament as the No. 3 seed this week. The Wolves will play the winner of a game between Bergman and Green Forest on Thursday.

Surber's wish list for the Wolves at District is simple, "Great attitude, approach at the plate, hitting it the other way, and throwing strikes. Being ready to win a game, that's what we want."