A day at the pool

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The lounge chairs are always popular at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, whether it's for reading a good book, eating snacks or just having a place to hang out in between cooling off in the pool.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Noa Larsen, 7, comes off one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park on July 26. She was attending a camp at Fayetteville Athletic Club and the camp brought a busload of kids to the pool for a field trip.

Lynn Kutter Enterprise-Leader Parents and children stayed cool in the toddler pool and its mushroom fountain on Wednesday, July 26, at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.

