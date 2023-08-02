A little splashin’ fun

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kensley Pearson, 1 1/2 years old, of Prairie Grove, plays in the splash area at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park last week. The pool has averaged about 200 people per day this summer, with 125 children in swim lessons. The last day for the 2023 season will be 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kensley Pearson, 1 1/2 years old, of Prairie Grove, plays in the splash area at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park last week. The pool has averaged about 200 people per day this summer, with 125 children in swim lessons. The last day for the 2023 season will be 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kensley Pearson, 1 1/2 years old, of Prairie Grove, plays in the splash area at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park last week. The pool has averaged about 200 people per day this summer, with 125 children in swim lessons. The last day for the 2023 season will be 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13.