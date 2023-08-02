Area senior centers plan upgrades

FARMINGTON -- After months of waiting, Prairie Grove Senior Center is moving ahead with a project for improvements to its building using grant funds, but Farmington Senior Center has found out it would have to start the application process over for a number of reasons that are not the fault of the city.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said the city may decide not to apply for a grant again and just use reserve funds for the project.

Both Farmington and Prairie Grove senior centers were approved for $200,000 grants through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Lance Skaggs, Prairie Grove center director, said the center plans to replace its front entrance, replace its refrigerators and freezers with a walk-in freezer and cooler, upgrade bathrooms and improve drainage in the parking lot.

Skaggs said it has been frustrating because the senior center was awarded the $200,000 grant more than a year ago and he's been waiting to find out about the progress of the project.

In an email, Jeremy Ragland, deputy director with NWA Economic Development District, said the project has taken longer because the grant administrator in charge of the project quit and her last day was June 30.

The new grant administrator is "working tirelessly to get up to speed," Ragland said.

The good news, he wrote, is that the plans and specifications are complete for the project and the only remaining pre-bid item is an environmental review. When that is finished, the district can advertise for bids.

Ragland said he hopes construction will be underway in the fall.

Farmington's situation is different, and Penn only found out the latest news when he emailed Area Agency on Aging of NWA to get an update on the grant.

The city received notice one year ago that it had been approved for a $200,000 grant. The senior center decided to change the scope of the project and notified a representative of the NWA Economic Development Commission about this change in October 2022.

After not hearing anything back since then, Penn emailed, seeking an update on the grant on July 18.

Ragland replied to Penn that Farmington's grant was from federal covid money. However, the Federal Public Health Emergency ended before the change in scope could be finalized and the grant officially awarded to Farmington.

Ragland said he regretted to inform Penn that Farmington would have to submit a new application for funding through the state's general assistance program.

He apologized for any role the district played in not getting the project approved and also for not providing an update.

"Again, you have my sincerest apologies and my commitment that no such thing will happen again," Ragland told Penn in the email.

The center is planning to remodel the women's bathroom, install automatic doors for the front entrance, install a new HVAC unit and add gutters to the building, according to center director Lela Hampton.

The original plan was to expand the building but it was decided this plan would not work because of parking, so the new plan was changed to remodeling projects and making the building more energy efficient.

Apparently, Farmington was supposed to fill out a new application because the scope of the project changed but no one told Farmington representatives about that, Penn said.

He said there is other grant money out there but he is seriously thinking the city could just pay for it, not "mess" with grant funding, "and go on down the road."

Penn said he will talk with Hampton to see what she wants to do, whether to apply for more grants or use city reserves. If the city decides to pay for the project, that will have to be presented to and approved by Farmington City Council.