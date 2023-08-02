COLUMN: Understanding Dad’s stories

"I wonder if the opossums at it again."

"What do you mean?"

It was 11:30 PM, Carol was resting in her chair while I was writing my next article, and she didn't hear the sound. Michael (our son) and I caught 19 opossums in the past twelve months, and I wondered if some of those Didelphimorphia marsupials had returned.

Grabbing my flashlight, I shone the beam out the window and saw two green lights shining back at me.

"Hmmmm – I don't think they're possums" I muttered. "Opossums' eye reflections are normally red."

When I opened the door, a noisy flurry of activity took place where Michael feeds his cats. I could hardly believe what I saw. They were not opossums, and Michael's cats were in bed. A herd of furry animals scurried for the fence 20 feet away, and I hurried to get a better look.

It was a family of racoons!

A large mama coon (Procyonidae) escaped up and over the fence in 4 seconds, and began calling the 5 youngsters, but the little ones were panicky and couldn't make the vertical climb. The little ones were chirping and trilling as they scampered to and fro trying to figure out how to get to mama, and believe-it-or-not, one crawled through a 2-inch opening in the chain link fence.

The babies didn't seem to be afraid of me – they were merely trying to get to mama. But mama was charging, slamming into the fence, hissing, snarling, growling, and making noises that resembled minor explosions.

Well, you know me; I like animals, so I reached down and picked a baby up by his back. A cute little bundle of fur with a black mask covering its eyes and cheeks that a 3-year-old child could cuddle, exploded with fury that I didn't know an 8-inch furball could muster! It made all the noises its mama made, but at a higher pitch. And the strength he exerted with all his twisting and gyrating as he tried to break free surprised me. But I was safe because it could neither bite nor scratch me.

I showed the boisterous bandit to Carol, then placed it in the cage we used for catching opossums so we could show Michael later, and we considered keeping it for a week to learn more about coons before letting it go. By morning, it had settled down, and I named it Chirpy.

Later, looking up raccoons on the internet, we used the approximate size to assess his age, and guessed the babies to be about 5 months old.

We kept Chirpy for 24 hours trying to feed him and give him water. He had calmed down and wouldn't bite or scratch me even when I put my finger into the cage. He touched my finger with his nose, but the critter had gone into depression and wouldn't eat or drink.

Around midnight, I sensed mama coon had returned and realized I should release Chirpy. I opened the cage near the fence and let him go. But as he waddled toward the fence, he suddenly turned and vociferously attacked me! No, he didn't hurt me, but when he lunged at me the second time, I said, "Okay, Chirp. If you insist on this game, I'll pick you up again."

As I did, it snarled, growled, hissed, and made the exploding noises he had made the previous night. I took him back to the house where Carol and my brother, Paul, took pictures. You should see them! You wouldn't believe the faces and contortions a 5-month-old raccoon can make. And the verbal noise he made is almost unbelievable!

I took Chirpy to where I figured mama coon might be hiding and dropped him over the fence into the brush. But the baby must have lost its mind because it climbed right back over and approached to attack me again.

I said loudly, "You do NOT want to do that again! Next time I won't be gentle!"

Chirpy must have believed me. Retreating over the fence to find mama, he began making soft trilling and chirping sounds to call her. Within a minute, all his little baby noises suddenly stopped ... Chirpy was with mama and all was well.

Entering the house to wash my hands, the stories Dad told me when I was a kid about when he caught a baby raccoon began running through my mind. I smiled and said, "Okay Dad, I caught one, too; now I understand."

