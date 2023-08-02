Commission tables Copper Hill plat, wants more details

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission last week tabled action on a Rausch Coleman development with 589 lots until some of its questions about the preliminary plat could be answered.

Taylor Lindley, with Crafton Tull architecture, engineering and surveying firm of Rogers, presented the preliminary plat for a planned unit development with mixed residential housing at the commission's July 25 meeting. The development, called Copper Hill Subdivision, would be located on about 80 acres off Butler and Pittman streets.

The Planning Commission approved a concept plat for the subdivision in March but the concept had changed somewhat compared to the preliminary plat turned in to the city.

Lindley said Rausch Coleman proposes to build the development in eight phases, and he said it probably would take one year per phase from when the builders start turning dirt.

"I fully expect it to take a decade (to build out)," Lindley told the commission.

The plans show Phase 1 would have 93 lots; Phase 2, 81 lots; Phase 3, 65 lots; Phase 4, 52 lots; Phase 5, 50 lots; Phase 6, 75 lots; Phase 7, 104 lots; Phase 8, 69 lots.

Most of the development will be single-family homes that range in size from 1,600 square feet to 2,400 square feet, Lindley said. The interior of the development will have higher density and include townhouses with a shared wall, ranging in size from 1,000-1,500 square feet.

The bigger lots for single-family homes will have a frontage width of 50-60 feet, and the small single-family lots will have 40-foot-wide frontage.

Plans also show six areas for green space and two detention ponds for storm drainage.

Some of the concerns expressed by a few residents at the meeting included traffic from the subdivision and drainage in specific areas.

The commission asked for a couple changes in the preliminary plat.

One was to extend one street named Infantry Street all the way north so it connects to Butler Street across from Border Street. This would give a collector street that goes continuously north-south through the entire subdivision. Eventually, this street will be extended to connect to U.S. Highway 62 or Heritage Parkway.

The commission also asked for details on how much green space is planned for the development and if the developer plans to add any amenities to the green space. Another question was who would be the party responsible for maintaining the green space, a Property Owners Association or the city.

Based on zoning regulations, Rausch Coleman will be required to provide at least 6 acres of green space for the development, or pay in lieu of the green space.

Lindley said he thought the development had 6 acres of green space, excluding the detention ponds, but said he would check on that.

J.C. Dobbs, commission chairman, was the first commissioner to say he was not ready to approve the preliminary plat without the changes shown on the document.

"I certainly don't feel comfortable approving this tonight," Dobbs said. "I want to see the street connected through, would like more answers as far as the green space and try to get that nailed down as to what the spaces are going to be used for and a total acreage count. It appears to be a few places that are just thrown in there and if we've done that just to get the acreage count, I certainly don't agree with that."

Commissioner Ryan Cook also wanted more specifics on the green space. Cook pointed out the concept plans provided details on the green space. The scope and concept submitted in the spring showed the development would have a walking trail, playground, a soccer field, seating areas, a grass volleyball court and and a hammock court.

The preliminary plat did not give any details on green space.

"What makes the PUD appealing for me is how does it add to a community. How does it provide things for the community. Right now it is hard to tell," Cook said.

Commissioner Brea Gragg said she thought the subdivision with mixed housing was good for the community if the commission had some control over the development and if it was phased in.

"This land is going to be developed at some point," Gragg said. "It is our job to control that development and what it looks like."

The commission also asked Lindley to bring back information on what the houses would look like and said most of the street names would need to be changed, either because there's already a street with that name or one with a very similar name.

The commission's next meeting will be Aug. 11, and Lindley said he would be able to update the preliminary plat before that date.

In other news, the commission, acting as the Board of Adjustment, approved an appeal for relief submitted by Sharon Wright. A contractor built a front porch that encroached into the front setback. Wright addressed the commission and apologized for the infraction, saying she did not know she needed to get a permit for the porch. The porch will be used by her husband, who is a Vietnam veteran, she said.