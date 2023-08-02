Farmington planners vote against new cottages

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted 5-0 on July 24 to turn down a request from Lots 102 Holdings, Inc., to revise its multi-family development to add four small cottage-style homes.

Lots 102 is the owner of Farmington Hills Community, a development with 57 duplexes on 16.6 acres at the end of east Wilson Street. The development will be located behind the townhouses on Wilson Street and behind the storage facility on Broyles and is adjacent to two residential developments, Cedar Crest subdivision and Farmington Heights.

Brandon Rush with Engineering Services, Inc., represented the property owner in presenting a revised large-scale development plan.

The revision showed the developer wanted to add four small homes on the private drive leading into the complex off Wilson Street. Two of the cottages would have 450 square feet and two would have 650 square feet.

Planning commission members had several concerns about the request.

Commissioner Chad Ball did not like adding four houses on the private drive leading into a high density multi-family development.

"It's a bottleneck that I have a problem with," Ball said, adding he thought it was a safety issue.

Commission member Norm Toering wondered if the city would be opening up a "can of worms" by allowing the small houses.

"You call this a cottage?" Toering asked Rush. "Is this a tiny house or a cottage?"

Toering asked what is to stop the next developer from coming in and asking to build very small houses or cottages with 450 square feet.

"You do it once, it's not going away," Toering warned others on the commission.

The complex has all private streets within the development but Rush said the owner would give an access easement in the development to accommodate emergency vehicles. The owner will be responsible for maintaining the streets.

Access to Farmington Hills will be from Wilson Street, along with a connection from the north from Farmington Heights.

It was noted during the meeting that the multi-family development will not have sidewalks in front of the duplexes. Commission member Gerry Harris, who was presiding in the absence of Chairman Robert Mann, asked, "There's no sidewalks? We missed it?"

City engineer Chris Brackett with KMS Integrity said the city does not have an ordinance that requires sidewalks on private streets.

The Planning Commission approved the large-scale development plan for Farmington Hills Community on March 22, 2021. Each duplex will have two bedrooms and a garage.

In other action, the commission approved two requests from Keith Marrs with KSDA, Inc., for property at 44 Old Depot Road.

The commission voted 3-2 in favor of Marrs' variance request for a decrease in the access easement from 60 feet to 25 feet. Commissioners Chad Ball and Judy Horne voted against the motion. Commissioners Howard Carter, Norm Toering and Bobby Wilson voted for the variance request.

The vote was the same, 3-2, on Marrs' second request to decrease the minimum lot size in an R-1 zone from 10,000 square feet to 9,815 square feet.

Marrs said he planned to split the land into two lots, with one house closer to the street. There will be separate driveways to the houses. He wanted to keep two large trees on one lot but to do that, he said he needed a variance in the minimum lot size.

One lot has an existing building and Marrs said he probably will remodel this house and sell it. He plans to build a second brick house that will have about 1,500 square feet.

Marrs originally asked for a 20-foot access easement, instead of 60 feet, but the fire department asked for the easement to be increased to 25 feet.