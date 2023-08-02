Farmington School transfers $1.4 million to building fund

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District was able to transfer $1.48 million from its ending balance for the 2022-23 school year to the building fund, bringing the fund's balance to almost $2.9 million.

The school board approved the transfer at its July 27 meeting.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon explained that Act 1105 of 2017 does not allow a district's net balance to exceed 20% of net revenue at the end of the year. If a district's net balance exceeds the limit, it is allowed to transfer the extra money to a building fund.

"We have had an outstanding financial year," Laffoon told board members in a memo about the recommended transfer.

With the transfer, the district's year-end legal balance is $1.8 million.

Last summer, the district's building fund had a balance of around $8.5 million. Over the past year, money from the building fund has been used for construction, furniture and technology for the expansions at the elementary schools and junior high, and purchasing 27 acres of land for a future school building.

Laffoon said the most recent transfer will help the district in replenishing its building fund.

Board member Mark Vaughn thanked Laffoon for putting the district in the position to be able to transfer money to the fund.

"That's a credit to you and your staff," Vaughn said.

In other news, Laffoon said the district's premium for property insurance is increasing 139%, from $143,000 to almost $345,000 for 2023-24 through the Arkansas Public Insurance Trust.

Laffoon noted that all school districts and state government are experiencing record increases this year for a variety of reasons.

He said the district will be able to pay the premium in two installments, and the Arkansas Insurance Department has agreed to pay 30% of the increase, not 30% of the total premium. Farmington will be reimbursed $60,000.

The board approved student handbooks for all schools, including a new handbook for the pre-kindergarten program and Cardinal Academy, the district's alternative learning education program.

Vaughn voted against the motion to approve the handbooks and during discussion had some questions about absentee exemptions at the high school and the fact that any decision by a building administration in regard to exemptions is final and cannot be appealed to the school board.

All schools have updates to their handbooks for the new year.

As an example, Farmington High has modified the qualifications for valedictorians and salutatorians. The top 5% of seniors will be told at the beginning of the spring semester that they are in the running for those positions.

In other action, the board:

Approved a resolution to allow Laffoon to serve as a mentor for Prairie Grove School District's new superintendent, Lance Campbell. State law requires first-year Arkansas superintendents to complete a mentoring program of a minimum of 12 hours, and the mentor has to be either a practicing superintendent or a retired Arkansas superintendent. Laffoon will receive a $1,500 stipend from the Arkansas Association of Education as compensation.

Approved a recommendation from the administration to go ahead and approve a bulk purchase of fuel up to $85,000 for the year. This will allow the transportation director to purchase fuel when prices are lower, Laffoon said.

Approved purchasing the English curriculum for the junior high for about $59,000. The district is using money from an $80,000 grant for the purchase.

Approved a memorandum of understanding for school-based mental health services with Methodist Counseling Clinic. The district provides access to building space for counseling sessions and school faculty complete a screening and/or referral form that is submitted to the provider.

Hired the following certified staff members: Calvin Clark, junior high counselor; Brianna Flint, Beverly Boone, Stephen Williams, Sara Beth Bailey, all classroom teachers.

Accepted the resignation of junior high counselor Jessica Ims.