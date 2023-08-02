‘Field of Dreams’ tourney operates for charity

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Perroni's backyard gives way to America's national pastime with his own personal "field of dreams" hosting the third annual Perroni Invitational baseball tournament Aug. 19-20.

The tournament features local teams comprised of 10-year-old boys this year and relies on a combination of donations and volunteers to raise funds for Alzheimer's research. The disease affected Perroni's wife, Pat.

The couple's fondness for children inspired construction of a little league ballpark dubbed "Perroni Field" located one half mile west of the Weddington Fire Dept. and the 16 General Store with an access from State Highway 16 on the north side of the highway just as the road bends.

"This really is a 'field of dreams,' Sam's field is so special," said tournament director Kurt Wing, who teaches P.E. at Bentonville. "Sam built it just for kids, his grandkids, and now all these other kids get to use it."

Wing organizes the tournament, which begins with pool play on Saturday, Aug. 19, followed by a championship bracket on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Donation-Based Tourney

There's no admission, but spectators are asked to make donations for Alzheimer's research. At the conclusion of the tournament, a check will be presented to the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation.

"The Alzheimer's Foundation, they were really helpful with all that last year," Perroni said. "It's all donation-based. We don't charge any fees to teams or fans, and our concession stand prices are really good, about half of what they are in other places."

Perroni and Wing's enthusiasm for the tournament is contagious. As of the last week of July 23 sponsors had purchased banners, which doubles the amount of banners from 2022 according to Perroni. All items for sale in the concession stand have been donated with contributions from Harp's and Doe's Eat Place, which has restaurants in Bentonville and Fayetteville, among those chipping in.

A neighbor, Pete Melnicki, sponsored the umpire fees for both days of tournament play.

"He paid for their services. We've got the point we've got most of all the expenses taken care of," Perroni said.

Family Friendly Event

Perroni, 75, a retired federal prosecutor, keeps adding to the tournament to make it an even more "family friendly' event than it already is in the picturesque rural West Fayetteville setting.

"The tournament starts at 9 a.m. both days. This year I've added horseback riding for the smaller kids, for the younger siblings who get bored watching baseball. We have a playset [with swings and climbing positions]. We try to have something for them to do," Perroni said.

Volunteer Tourney Staff

Parking will be accommodated in fields, and volunteers are needed to help direct traffic, work the concession stand, supervise the play area,make sure the restroom stays clean and keep the trash cans from overflowing

"It takes a lot of volunteers, at least 15," Perroni said. "There are a lot of things that have to be covered if we want it to run smoothly. We need help with parking, help with the gate. Between innings we rake and stripe the field, and the scoreboard operator is real important."

There are open slots for volunteers to work, particularly on Sunday, Aug. 20.

"Sunday is always the hardest day to get volunteers," Perroni said.

Those interested in volunteering for the tournament Aug. 19-20 may contact Perroni at [email protected].

Perroni estimates the 2021 tournament drew between 350 to 500 spectators, a number which increased to 738 last year as Wing kept track of attendance with a pitch counter.

The "Perroni Field Invitational" Facebook Page follows the event.

$10,000 Fundraising Goal

Perroni increases his fundraising goal every year as the event grows. Last year the tournament met its $5,000 goal, an amount Perroni wants to double in 2023.

"Our goal is to raise $10,000 this year," Perroni said. "People are very generous. Most people, who come to the tournament are regular people. We raise thousands of dollars in this tournament and we're not charging any admission."

Prairie Grove alumna Ty Tice, who went on to UCA and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, eventually making his Major League Debut with Toronto on April 9, 2021, donated an autographed baseball. Tice has played professionally since 2017 and is currently pitching with the Mississippi Braves, the Double A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Tice's autographed baseball will be raffled off as part of the fundraiser.

A baseball glove will also be raffled off. This is the second year Perroni has event t-shirts for sale. Those sold out fast last year.

"Of course, we accept donations. I think we're going to get the $10,000 [goal], really," Perroni said.

Each year the winning team gets it's name added to a permanent plaque mounted in the dugout

"The kids love the trophy presentation. For the teams that come there is something for them to play for," Perroni said. "Most teams use the tournament as preparation for their fall season."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Sam Peronni, a retired federal prosecutor/attorney, and Kurt Wing, a Bentonville P.E. teacher, clean a dugout at Perronni Field, site of a little league baseball tournament hosting the Peronni Invitational Aug. 20-21 in the Weddington area. The tournament serves as a fundraiser to address Alzheimers disease which affected Sams wife, Pat Peronni. There is no admission and all proceeds raised through donations, t-shirt sales, raffle tickets, and concessions go towards defeating the disease.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Perronni Field will host a little league baseball tournament dubbed the Peronni Invitational Aug. 20-21 at the property of Sam Peronni, a retired federal prosecutor/attorney, in the Weddington area. The tournament serves as a fundraiser to address Alzheimers disease which affected Sams wife, Pat Peronni. There is no admission and all proceeds raised through donations, t-shirt sales, raffle tickets, and concessions go towards defeating the disease.

