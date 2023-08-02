Historic Cane Hill hosts ‘Ozarks Bug Crawl’

CANE HILL -- Get your team together for the Ozarks Bug Crawl, a bug collection competition held on the grounds and trails of Historic Cane Hill.

The crawl is held in partnership with the University of Arkansas Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.

Historic Cane Hill began the Bug Crawl last year as a nature-based educational program and to provide a community-based survey to help record the abundance of insect life in the area. This year's event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19, kicking off at Historic Cane Hill College, 1425 College High Road, (Lincoln) off state Highway 45.

Austin Jones, professor of entomology at the University of Arkansas, will be onsite to inform participants about the types of life they may find, what to avoid and how to catch different insects. To participate, visitors can form teams of two or more people. Teams will be given all the necessary materials to enjoy the Bug Crawl. Jones and his students will check each team's catch to determine the order of each specimen and share fun facts about each insect. Those teams with the most diverse collections will have a chance to win prizes, including passes to the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville!

Teams can be made up of families, friends, or strangers. Anyone who has an interest in the biodiversity of the Ozarks is welcome to participate. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks or money for concessions, insect repellent, and anything else they may need for the day. Teams will meet at the the college building at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 19, with the event starting at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but anyone planning on attending should register at the Historic Cane Hill website.

In addition to the Entomology and Plant Pathology Department, some new partners will join Historic Cane Hill for this year's event. The Amazeum staff will be on site with fun activities and information for kids, and Laurie Scott of Northwest Arkansas Community College's Living Laboratory in Bentonville will also be in the Pollinator Station to demonstrate how pollinators impact the world around us. Deep South BBQ food truck will also be onsite for concessions.

Sponsors for this program include Lincoln Area Realty, WER Architects, Just Art Pottery, Simmons Bank, and Wagner General Contractors.

For more information on this event and to keep up with this partnership in the future, visit www.historiccanehillar.org/events or email Public Programs Manager, David Collins, at [email protected].