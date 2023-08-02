Lincoln Board approves handbook, annual plans

LINCOLN -- By state law, school districts are required to post certain policies and documents on their websites by Aug. 1 before the new school year, and Lincoln School Board approved that information at its July 24 meeting.

These documents include a revised student handbook, school improvement plans for all three school buildings and parent, family and community engagement reports.

SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT PLANS

School improvement plans for Lincoln Elementary, the middle school and high school give the schools' mission and vision statements, literacy plans, success indicators and goals for the year.

For the elementary school and middle school, goals are to increase student reading on grade level by 10% by the end of the school year and increase the number of students performing mathematics on grade level by 10%. Another goal is to increase stakeholder engagement by 10% by creating community collaboration.

Traci Birkes, elementary principal, said she will implement two model classrooms this year for math and literacy for her teachers. She also plans to bring the school's PTO organization back onsite to have more parent involvement on campus. Another goal is to reach out and connect with the district's homeschool parents.

Michele Price, middle school principal, said her special education teachers will be in the classrooms this year to help co-teach in those rooms.

"I feel we have a really good plan with both math and literacy curriculums," Price said.

The high school will implement a curriculum called Lexia Learning for 9th-12th grades this year. According to the school improvement plan, Lexia Learning provides an individualized reading intervention to help students become successful life-long readers and learners.

The high school will have student-led book clubs for all literacy classrooms this year.

Across the board, there will be more reading at the high school to help students find subjects they are interested in, said Principal Stan Karber.

The high school will continue with its mentor program and stay career and college focused, Karber said.

Action items are listed for each of the goals for the elementary, middle school and high schools.

HANDBOOK REVISIONS

Lincoln will have a four-day school week this year, and the handbook shows school hours for each building. Classes will be held Tuesday-Friday. These hours are as follows:

Lincoln Elementary

7:35 a.m., instruction begins.

3:55 p.m., school dismisses.

Lincoln Middle School

7:40 a.m., instruction begins.

3:56 p.m., school dismisses.

Lincoln High School

7:45 a.m., instruction begins.

4 p.m., school dismisses.

Some changes and additions to the 148-page "Handbook for Student Conduct and Discipline" are the result of new education laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature and signed by the governor.

Multiple occupancy rooms

One new section is on student use of "multiple occupancy rooms," defined as areas that are used by one or more individuals in which they may be in various stages of undress in the presence of others, such as a locker room, restroom room or shower.

Each multiple room shall be designated as either male or female and a student shall not enter a multiple occupancy room that does not correspond to a student's sex. Sex in the handbook is defined by the sex identified on a student's original birth certificate.

Anyone unwilling to use the room corresponding with the individual's sex shall be granted a reasonable accommodation, according to the revised handbook.

Student names, pronouns

The handbook also includes a new section on using a student's name, title or pronoun. Unless a district employee has written permission from a parent or legal guardian or a student is an emancipated minor or over 18 years of age, district employees will address a student by the name on the birth certificate or a deviated version of the name or with a pronoun or title that is consistent with the student's biological sex. A student will not be subject to discipline for declining to address a person using a name other than on the birth certificate or a pronoun or title that is not inconsistent with the person's biological sex.

Another new section is titled Student Religious Expression and the board of directors does not allow discrimination against a student based on a student's voluntary religious expression.

Other changes include a section on International Exchange Students and revisions to the section on student transfers and School Choice transfers.

Student dress, grooming

Several changes are made to the section on student dress and grooming. Students are prohibited from wearing clothes at school or on school-sponsored events that expose underwear, buttocks or the breast of a female, unless the clothing is part of a costume for a school activity or event. Students will not be disciplined or discriminated against for a natural, protective or cultural hairstyle.

Other revisions, additions

Under a section on search, seizure and interrogations, one change is that searches may include tools for detecting metallic objects and when practical, searches will be conducted in view of security cameras.

The school nurse and school resource officer will have anti-opioid injectors on hand when on duty, and a new section is added to the handbook about seizure disorder medications.

Under emergency drills, the handbook requires the district to annually conduct a lockdown drill at all schools.

Under the section on homeless students, homeless students are immediately eligible to participate in interscholastic activities at the school in which the student is enrolled.

The section on promotion/retention said results from student assessments by use of a high-quality screener will be provided in writing to parents of students in kindergarten through eighth grade at least once per semester.

All students will have a student success plan developed by school personnel in collaboration with the student and the student's parents that is reviewed and updated annually. This will identify if a student is in need of additional support or acceleration and how that will be addressed.

Most of the handbook remains the same from the 2022-23 school year.