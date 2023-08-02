Lincoln Rodeo books open Monday

LINCOLN -- Books open Monday, Aug. 7 for the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo to be held Aug. 10-12, at the LRC Arena, 1205 W. Pridemore Drive.

The 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo once again is sanctioned by the ACRA, IPRA and ARA, meaning prize money counts in the standings for each association.

Big Horn Rodeo Company returns as the stock contractor again this year. Books open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and close at 10 p.m. the same night. Call 918-697-8979 to enter. A total of $6,750 added money sweetens the pot. Locals are accepted and there is an extended local radius. Junior barrels are 15 and under while pee wee barrels are 8 and under.

Top 2022 Performances

Top notch performances highlighted cowboys and cowgirls taking home prize money from last year's Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo held Aug. 11-13, 2022.

A quick rundown from last year shows good scores and fast times.

Bull Riding featured the lone qualifying ride of Dason Janes, earning an 88-point score and taking home $975.20, while in bareback bronc Brad Gower scored a 77 to win $353.28, followed by Rusty Stewart with a 72-point ride and $235.52.

The saddle bronc action showcased Blane Stacy with a high score of 77, good for $358.80, with Drew Johnson, 74, $215.28, and Tyler Arnold, 65, $143.52, rounding out the top three.

Times were close in tie-down roping. Garrett Elmore broke the 10 second mark at 9.8, to haul in a $901.60 pay check, followed by J.C. King, 10.1, $676.20; Layton Little, 10.4, $450.80; and a split between R.J. Straw and Zane Rampey, who both turned in a time of 10.7, and won $112.70 each.

Speed was the rule for steer wrestling with Tyler Harris securing a critter in a lightning fast 5.0 seconds, which won him $558.90. Tyler Mann was mighty quick, too, with a time of 5.3 seconds, to take home $335.34, and James Taylor placed third in 7.2 seconds, good for a $223.56 pay day.

Fractions of a second separated the top six contestants in cowgirl barrel racing. Andee Jo Haden edged out five other fine runs with a time of 16.840, to claim the top prize of $677.67. Cari Titsworth came in second in 16.914 to win $560.83, followed by Jennifer Turner, third in 17.001, $443.99; Micaela Hughes, fourth in 17.002, $327.15; Ava Mills, fifth in 17.029, $210.31; and Mary Brooks, sixth in 17.089 with a $116.84 payout.

One tenth of a second stood between the top two places in team roping. Cody Camerer and Blayne Horne set the pace at 5.1 seconds to pocket $800.40 each, while Casey Hicks and Stitches Stanley nipped at their heels with a time of 5.2, earning them $662.40 each. Terry Crow and Jake Pianalto came in third with a solid time of 5.4, pocketing $524.40 apiece. Quinton Johnston and Josh Hamby looked sharp by wrapping up their run in 6.0 to place fourth and win $386.40 each. Jorge Cortez and Dustin Buffer came in fifth with a run of 6.5 and collected $248.40 each. Jason Pendegraft and Doyle Scrivner placed sixth with a time of 6.9, and took home $138.00 each.

Cowgirl breakaway roping thrilled the crowd with Addie Weil zooming to first place in 2.2 seconds and claiming $851.92 in prize money. Cheyenne Bartling placed second by a tenth of a second. Her time of 2.8 earned her $638.94, while Tamara Smith and Baylee Lester split third place with each run finishing in 2.9 seconds to collect $319.47 each.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Members of Lincoln Riding Club's precision drill team "The Regulators" perform during Saturday's final night of the 69th annual Lincoln Rodeo.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Fans lined up along the fence get a close-up look at a bronc ride during Saturday's final performance of the 69th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Andee Jo Haden, of Bentonville, had the second fastest time of 3.5 seconds in Saturday's go-round featuring cowgirl's breakaway roping. Coming into the event, Haden maintained 10th place in the ACRA standings.

