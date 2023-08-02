OPINION: I use a constant to judge watermelon ripeness

A recent Healthy Living column from Siloam Springs Regional Hospital included watermelons among its healthy fruits that are both good for a fellow and might help him to lose weight. The article stated that "watermelon can help reduce your body fat and waist circumference due to its high water content. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, which can help with skin health and metabolism. Additionally, the amino acid L-citrulline found in watermelon may help improve circulation and reduce fatigue, making staying active during the day easier."

So, eating watermelon may be a good thing for those of us who are a bit overweight, but picking a ripe one at the supermarket seems to be a daunting task for some. How do you know for sure if a watermelon is ripe? People seem to have a variety of methods -- some based on appearance and feel and others based on how the melon sounds when thumped.

According to the internet, a watermelon shopper should always remember the four "S" features: shape, size, spot, and sound. Shoppers should look for a watermelon that is round, heavy, has a noticeable creamy yellow spot on one side, and makes a deep noise when tapped. I've also read that one should pick one with dark-green coloring and also look at the stem to be sure it broke off and was not cut.

The yellow spot on the bottom and the broken-off stem indicate the watermelon ripened in the field. The deep green coloring is supposed to indicate it actually ripened and is not green. And the roundness and weight are to indicate that the fruit is full of sweet-tasting water and ripe. And that hollow sound when it is thumped relates to the watermelon's ripeness, making accurate discernment of the ripe sound pretty important.

The writer of the What About Watermelon site says: "Here's my stance on using your watermelon as a bongo drum in the produce aisle: while it's true that the 'sound test' can give you some insight on a watermelon's ripeness, I don't endorse or use the test because it's too subjective and there's no definitive agreement on which result the test is supposed to yield. Some say a ripe watermelon will produce a hollow sound, while a 'thick' or 'solid' sound indicates a watermelon that's not ripe or too ripe. Others say a hollow or 'tight' sound is bad, and your watermelon should instead sound 'firm.' Still others say a ripe watermelon should produce a B-flat sound."

Well, I have been picking out watermelons for many years and seldom get one that's not ripe -- at least not if there is a ripe melon in the bunch when a watermelon is on the grocery list. And, yes, you'll see me thumping that watermelon and listening closely to the pitch -- a nice deep, hollow sound that might be close to a B-flat. And, since I used to play a baritone horn, I know what a B-flat sounds like. But it's not just the pitch; it's the fullness and hollowness of the sound that tells me the melon will be good and juicy inside -- the kind that runs down my chin and all over my shirt with every bite.

But to avoid all subjectivity and the possibility that I am thinking I'm hearing a B-flat watermelon when it's actually a B-sharp melon, or that I think it sounds pretty hollow when it's actually kind of solid, I take with me a measuring device -- a constant, if you please, by which to judge the variables in the watermelon bin. No, it's not a pitch pipe or even a tuning app on my phone; it's much truer than that.

So, if you see me in the watermelon aisle, you just might see me thump on a watermelon, listening carefully to the tone and hollowness, and then thumping the side of my belly, just to be sure the sounds match. You may laugh, but it works. You can ask Mrs. Griz for my watermelon-picking track record.

Yes, I know it won't work for everyone -- except maybe for expectant mothers -- but it works for me. I count it a unique gift and a good excuse to have a belly that sounds a B-flat when thumped.

Randy Moll is the weeklies' managing editor. He may be reached by email at [email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.