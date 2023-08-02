PG girls recognized for soccer honors

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's girls soccer team reached the Class 4A State semifinals for the second time in program history, going 13-2-2 overall and 7-2 in the 4A West.

Seven Lady Tigers were named All-Conference, Reese Powell, Mia Roy, Alaina Kirik, Ava Nall, Anna Nall, Charli Foster and Emma Henry.

Three girls made All-State, Powell, Mia Roy and Kirik.

Kirik scored 13 goals on the season and had three assists.

Prairie Grove defeated Stuttgart, 4-0, in the first-round on Thursday, May 11, at state, then defeated De Queen, 2-1, in the quarterfinal match on Friday, May 12, before losing 7-0 to eventual state champion, Harding Academy on Saturday, May 13.

Two Lady Tigers, Ava Nall and Ella Faulk, were voted to the All-State Tournament team.

Faulk scored a pair of goals to lead Prairie Grove past De Queen, 2-1, on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A State girls soccer tournament at Bauxite. With the win Prairie Grove advanced into Saturday's state semifinals against Harding Academy, which beat Shiloh Christian, 6-0, on Friday.

All four 4A West teams including Prairie Grove won first-round games at the Class 4A State girls soccer tournament held in various locations such as Bauxite, Joe T. Robinson and Mills. Thursday's action got spread out around the Little Rock area, and no opponent matched up against 4A West teams found any success.

Dardanelle beat Warren, 4-0, while Gentry knocked off Hamburg, 5-1, Shiloh Christian shut out Star City, 7-0, and Prairie Grove prevailed, 4-0, over Stuttgart.

Foreign-exchange student Ali Ridolfi scored two goals, Kirik scored one goal plus chipped in an assist, and Faulk scored a goal for the Lady Tigers.

Stuttgart (10-3, 6-1 4A East) entered the tournament as a higher seed, No. 2 from the 4A East, with a 6-1 conference record and finished 10-3 overall. The Lady Ricebirds' loss to Prairie Grove was only their third defeat of the season.

"We played fast from whistle to whistle, which was a key for us," said Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy. "Ella Faulk got us going with a goal in the first five minutes of the match."

The Lady Tigers held a 2-0 lead at halftime after scoring off a corner kick. Ava Nall and the coach's daughter, Mia Roy, dominated the mid-line and kept the ball in play on Stuttgart's end of the field, roughly 80 percent of the match.

Prairie Grove scored via penalty kick and built a 4-0 lead with 15 minutes remaining, and the bench played effectively for the duration of the match.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior Mia Roy contributed an All-Conference 4A West and All-State performance for the 2023 Lady Tigers, who reached the Class 4A State semifinals for the second time in program history.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's Emma Henry received All-Conference recognition in the 4A West Conference. The Lady Tigers finished 13-2-2 overall and went 7-2 in league play, then advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 2023 graduate Ella Faulk was named to the All-State tournament team, in which she helped the Lady Tigers reach the Class 4A State semifinals for the first time since 2019 and second time in program history. Faulk scored two goals to provide the offense in the Lady Tigers' 2-1 win over De Queen in the quarterfinals.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior Charli Foster was named All-Conference in the 4A West as a goalkeeper.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior Ava Nall garnered All-Conference honors in the 4A West for the 2023 season. She was also named to the Class 4A State All-Tournament team in recognition for helping the Lady Tigers advance to the state semifinals.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove's Anna Nall was named to the 4A West All-Conference team. The Lady Tigers finished 13-2-2 overall and 7-2 in league play, then advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals.

